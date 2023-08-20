Most Americans are familiar with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) of 1990 and of how it protects people with disabilities from being discriminated against.

In just the 33 years that it’s been in place, it has had a huge impact on the lives of those supporting themselves and their families by allowing them the reasonable accommodations they require to succeed in both work and their daily lives.

Disabilities come in many forms. When we think of disabilities, so many people immediately think of conditions they can see with their own eyes, such as being blind or physically disabled; but there are millions of people who are currently struggling with conditions that are invisible to others. You never know what someone else may be living with.

Invisible illnesses come in many forms and are protected by the ADA. Someone may have a condition, such as Fibromyalgia, which can require the person to need support in unconventional ways. The widespread, intense pains could inhibit someone from doing something like standing in one position all day. This can be seen as “laziness.” But this is far from the truth.

People suffering with conditions like this have to fight their own body to get out of bed. If they’re lucky enough to win that battle, they do their best to go about their day. It’s a struggle that so many people have and they shouldn’t have to wear a sign around their necks identifying their condition to require some level of understanding from the more able-bodied.

There is still a lot to learn about invisible illnesses. We as a community, can still do better for those around us. Being kind and understanding can go a long way. The people fighting these battles don’t deserve the side eye when they ask for an additional break or show up to work exhausted from simply existing.

Seeing someone who looks able-bodied using a handicap parking space shouldn’t cause outrage from those who don’t see them struggle externally. Sometimes a misunderstanding like that can come from the best of intentions to protect the same rights for people with disabilities. In the end, this lack of knowledge causes one to inadvertently discriminate against those who have a valid invisible disability.

The ADA has ensured that those with a disability have a chance to pursue their American dream. Over time, this has taken us into a future that is more accessible for everyone.

Every chance we take to educate people on the vastness of disabilities, brings us one step closer to achieving that goal. We have to do our part to protect the rights of those who need it the most; regardless of whether you can see their disability or not.

If you have questions about the Americans with Disabilities Act, or other disability-related topics, contact me at 1-800-378-9128.