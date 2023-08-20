I don’t want to speak for everyone, but it sure seems like my inbox is filled with more back-to-school notifications by the day, and I don’t even have a child in school yet.

Even if your inbox has remained untouched by these emails, it’s the time of year when walking into a Wal-Mart means being met with shiny new backpacks and school supplies, the unavoidable reminder that summer won’t last forever.

Apologies if this reminder is unwelcome. However gradually you accept the reality that school starts again soon, we need to talk about a behavior that kids will have increased access to as they leave home for 8 hours a day: vaping.

Because vaping has been lauded as a healthy alternative to cigarettes, a teen who is beginning to experiment with substance use might be more tempted to start there and pat themselves on the back that they aren’t smoking. Even more tempting is the fact that this experimentation is much easier to hide than cigarette smoking of the past. There’s no distinct burning smell that lingers and the products are ever changing.

These products have evolved, through marketing and youth appeal, to be smaller, chic-er versions of their clunky, huge cloud-forming predecessors. They can even be used in class, leaving little evidence besides a novel sweet scent and perhaps a chuckle from anyone who witnessed the brazen act.

I don’t want this article to lead to increased suspicion of your youth. There is a degree of trust that all kids should be able to earn as they grow up and prove over time that they can make good decisions.

What I do want this article to highlight is that our definitions of “good decisions” may differ.

Instead of using this as an excuse to raid your kid’s backpack and put them under lockdown, invite them in for a conversation. Ask them if they know anyone who vapes or if they think that “everyone” does it. You can even ask if they’ve tried it or are curious about it. Find out if they believe it’s “safe” or “just a bad habit.

When you’re ready to continue the conversation, calmly present them with the facts: that 99% of tested vapes contain nicotine, even when advertised as nicotine free; that the type of nicotine is actually designed to be more addictive and palatable than that in a cigarette; that short term data shows vape usage leading to lung, heart, and oral damage; that using a vape is the single greatest predicator of future cigarette use.

The tobacco industry is not their friend. The motivations behind creating these products is to addict a new generation so they can continue to line the industry’s pockets.

If you want more statistics or help having this conversation, you can turn to the Truth Initiative, the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, or our very own coalition.