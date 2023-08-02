There is a certain “invisibility” towards people who are experiencing homelessness. It’s almost as if others “turn a blind eye” to homelessness; it doesn’t exist.

What’s even worse than ignoring this vulnerable population is the fact that their very existence and ability to survive are often criminalized. We must work to end these atrocities. We must share the truth about what experiencing homelessness is like and erase the stigmas surrounding homelessness.

At Shalom Center, we want to shine a new light on this vulnerable population. To truly help people experiencing homelessness, we must understand the stigmas they face daily and the effect of it. If we want to change our approach to homelessness, our attitudes must also change.

Stigmas often arise from a lack of understanding or fear, both of which can be exacerbated by inaccurate or misleading representations in the media. Stigmas can lead to stereotypes, prejudices, and discrimination. People who are experiencing homelessness are marginalized and discriminated against in various ways.

We must take the time to recognize and understand the stigmas surrounding homelessness and the impact on people who experience homelessness. Some stigma statements perpetuating the negativity surrounding people experiencing homelessness are: Homeless people are dirty. Homeless people are scam artists. Homeless people are violent criminals, drug, or alcohol addicts, and all have mental illnesses. Homeless people are lazy.

The stigmas surrounding homelessness are reflected in how society sometimes interacts with people experiencing homelessness. People experiencing homelessness are ignored, isolated, exploited, or even become victims of violence.

These issues create even more barriers to stable housing and employment and worsen mental health issues. They become further marginalized, and their struggle with meeting the basic human needs of food, clothing, and housing solutions becomes nearly impossible.

There’s a better way to approach the issue of homelessness. Instead of ignoring, or worse, perpetuating, the issue, we need to destigmatize homelessness actively. To do this, we must advocate for those experiencing homelessness and provide better housing strategies to get more homeless people off the streets.

Rejecting stigmas is a crucial first step in addressing the issue of homelessness. To do this, we must engage with people experiencing homelessness to understand further the context surrounding their situation. Understanding their context will allow us to approach the problem realistically rather than relying on stigma-based assumptions.

We must change the language. Constantly using the term “homeless people” can keep the public from reshaping their thoughts about homelessness. Referring to people experiencing homelessness as “the homeless” is inaccurate. Using the phrase “people experiencing homelessness” instead of “the homeless” can help us reshape how we view the situation. It also helps to emphasize that we need to find ways to solve this temporary problem in someone’s life rather than focus on a way to deal with a permanent one.

Let’s work together to eliminate the stigma surrounding our homeless neighbors and support them.

To learn more about how you can support our communities’ efforts, visit www.shalomcenter.org and join the movement.