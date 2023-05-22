On April 1, 2023, United Way of Kenosha County, along with volunteers from Leadership Kenosha, hosted an event celebrating current volunteers and highlighting a variety of volunteer opportunities in our area.

The event, 100 Years, 100 Volunteers: A Day of Service, also recognized United Way of Kenosha County’s 100th anniversary. On that day, over 150 volunteers completed projects at ten local nonprofit organizations.

The event also launched United Way of Kenosha County’s newest volunteer database, Volunteer Wisconsin. Volunteer Wisconsin allows volunteers to connect with community agencies and get involved with the issues that matter most to them. Organizations will post their events and opportunities on an ongoing basis, so that community members can lend a hand whenever they can. Volunteer Wisconsin can be found on United Way of Kenosha County’s website at www.kenoshaunitedway.org/volunteer.

Volunteers are critical to the day-to-day operations of many nonprofits. Each year, hundreds of volunteer hours are essential to the success of programs such as Meals on Wheels, which is locally managed by Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services, Inc. (KAFASI), a Community Investment Partner of United Way of Kenosha County.

In 2023, Team Stage reported that approximately 30% of adult Americans formally volunteer at least once a year. The highest number of volunteers are dedicated to fundraising and collecting, prepping, or distributing food. Team Stage reported that most U.S. volunteers are between the ages of 35 and 44 years old and, globally, Baby Boomers are more likely to volunteer than any other generation.

But, why volunteer? Our lives are busier and more complicated than ever. Well, the benefits of volunteering can make a deep impact on the individual volunteer. Just like daily exercise and eating nutritious food, volunteering has lasting benefits for an individual’s mental and physical health.

Volunteering can help reduce stress, combat depression, stimulate your brain, and provide a sense of purpose. Volunteering just a few times per year can help you improve your health and happiness.

Another benefit to volunteering is that it connects people to others and helps volunteers better connect to their community. It’s a great way to meet new people and build friendships. If you’re looking for a job or career change, it’s a great way to expand your professional network. These are just a few of the many reasons why volunteering is beneficial.

When you’re ready to volunteer, visit United Way of Kenosha County’s website at www.kenoshaunitedway.org/volunteer, check for opportunities with local nonprofits participating in United Way of Kenosha County’s Community Investment Program at www.kenoshaunitedway.org/community-investment, or simply call our office at (262) 658-4104.

At United Way of Kenosha County, we know that in order to live better, we must Live United.