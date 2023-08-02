We are all familiar with people who are ALICE — Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed — earning more than the Federal Poverty Level, yet unable to afford the basic necessities of life where they reside.

These individuals and families find themselves trapped in a precarious situation, forced to make impossible choices that have long-term consequences for themselves and society as a whole.

In April, United Way of Kenosha County and our research partner, United for ALICE, published a new report detailing the financial effect of the pandemic on ALICE households. According to United For ALICE, an organization that calculates the cost of household essentials across counties in Wisconsin, a staggering 23% of households in the state fall into the ALICE category. Moreover, 11% of households earn below the Federal Poverty Level, highlighting the severity of the financial hardship faced by a significant portion of the population.

The situation becomes even more alarming when we consider the overall statistics for Wisconsin. When we combine the households below the ALICE Threshold with those in poverty, we find that 34% of households in the state are struggling to make ends meet. This is a concerning figure that demands urgent attention and action from policymakers and community leaders.

The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the challenges faced by ALICE households. It brought about significant shifts in employment, health issues, and widespread closures of schools and businesses. While these unprecedented times presented hardships, they also prompted extraordinary public assistance through pandemic relief measures. However, despite these efforts, the number of households below the ALICE Threshold increased from 771,881 in 2019 to 835,287 in 2021—a clear indication that more needs to be done to address this crisis.

Taking a closer look at Kenosha County, we witness a similar trend. The number of households below the ALICE Threshold rose from 21,032 in 2019 to 21,920 in 2021. This demonstrates that financial hardship is not a stagnant condition; it fluctuates with changing circumstances, affecting households at different times.

The need to tackle the ALICE crisis in Wisconsin is undeniable. We must strive for policies that promote economic stability and ensure fair wages for all workers. Accessible and affordable childcare options, alongside initiatives to increase affordable housing, are crucial steps in the right direction. Additionally, we must continue to support and expand public assistance programs that provide a safety net for struggling families.

The ALICE crisis should concern us all. It is a stark reminder that a substantial portion of our population is working hard yet struggling to survive. We cannot ignore the long-term consequences of this situation, as it affects not only the ALICE households themselves but also our communities as a whole. By working together, we can create a more equitable society, where hard work translates into financial security and a brighter future for all.

To view ALICE in the Crosscurrents: COVID and Financial Hardship in Wisconsin, visit https://www.unitedforalice.org/county-reports/wisconsin.