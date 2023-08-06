Women and Children’s Horizonss annual golf fundraiser, “Slice Out Abuse,” returns this September. You can golf with your team or join another’s on Tuesday, Sept. 12, beginning at 8 a.m,, at Bristol Oaks.

Not a golfer? That’s fine. Pretend, like me. Growing up, Dad and I played “shot put golf,” teeing off with one ball and throwing another to see which went farther (usually, the one I tossed). Or, you can join us for dinner and an auction that evening.

But what does golfing have to do with domestic violence? A lot.

Yes, we are asking for money. WCH cannot survive without support from our community. We provide services all day every day to victims and their children in an area of Wisconsin that sees some of the largest incidents of domestic violence. This includes shelter, food, clothing, transportation, legal assistance, therapy, support goups, and housing assistance. In the last twelve months alone, we provided over 17,800 shelter bed nights and over 20,300 individual services to over 1,650 un-duplicated individuals right here in Kenosha.

But, we are also asking you to take a break from your normal day to engage in self care and learn about our case. Turns out, charity and golf give you many of the same health benefits.

There are many benefits to being charitable- even on a small scale. According to the Cleveland Clinic’s study “Why Giving is Good For Your Health,” charitable giving can improve one’s emotional and physical well-being. In fact, studies like the Univeristy of Michigan’s “People Who Give Live Longer” show that charitable givers have less depression, higher self-esteem, lower blood pressure, and may even live longer.

The benefits of charitable giving are not limited to individuals. According to the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, businesses that support charities have a better public image, create more vital brand awareness, and attract new partners, and their employees are happier and contribute more to their jobs.

Similarly, golfing keeps you healthy and makes you feel better. More than 25 million Americans played golf on a course in 2022, according to the National Golf Foundation. A 2020 survey of 250 golfers found the majority cited “mental well-being” as their reason for playing. “Golf can provide health-enhancing physical activity,” says Andrew Murray of Edinburgh University’s Sport and Exercise Medicine Research Group, such as decreasing risk of heart attack, strokes, and diabetes and treating anxiety, depression, and dementia. So for many, golfing is much more than a game.

For us at WCH, it’s much more than a game, too. Your attendance on September 12th will provide us with the funds necessary to provide services to some of the most vulnerable members of our community.

Do yourself, us, and them some good, and join us on September 12th. You can learn more and register online at www.wchkenosha.org.

If you or someone you know experienced domestic violence or sexual assault, contact us for free, confidential support 24/7 at 262-652-9900.