National Youth Leadership Training, often called NYLT, is the youth leadership development training offered by the Boy Scouts of America.

It is an exciting, six-day, action-packed program designed to provide all 13- to 20-year-old youth members of the Boy Scouts of America with leadership skills and experience they can use in their home units and in other situations demanding leadership of themselves and of others. The program is conducted at the council level for Scouts, Venturers, and Sea Scouts. The program has been open to all genders since 2010.

Three Harbors Council’s 2023 NYLT Course, held at Camp Oh-Da-Ko-Ta the week of June 11- 17 was extremely successful. Offered annually, this year saw 33 highly qualified trained youth, with fabulous adult volunteer guidance, conduct the program for 32 eager participants.

The youth represented much of southeastern Wisconsin, including many from the Kenosha area. Even in the rain, the staff and Scouts enjoyed this immersive experience interconnecting concepts and work processes aided by the use of mnemonics (memory aids) allowing participants to understand and employ these new skills at a fast pace.

Participants were organized in teams of no more than eight, mirroring a typical local patrol and troop. A youth staff member, called a troop guide, was assigned to each patrol to coach, mentor, and present sessions and activities. The senior patrol leader performed the same function for the training cohort as a senior patrol leader does for a troop. They run meetings and events, delegate responsibilities, assist Scoutmasters, model learning, display leadership, and recruit participation. The assistant senior patrol leader is expected to oversee audiovisual support, guide the service patrol, and to inspect and prepare a model campsite.

Taught in four parts, the course is centered around the concepts of what a leader must BE, what a leader must KNOW, and what a leader must DO. The key elements are then taught with a clear focus on HOW TO. The program includes patrol games and other activities used to teach event planning, communication, team development, teaching, leadership styles, setting goals, problem solving and other leadership skills. The skills come alive during the week as the patrol goes on a Quest for the Meaning of Leadership. Each is trained with the end in view that he/she in turn will train other junior leaders.

The Boy Scouts of America take pride in investing in our youth. Courses such as NYLT plant the seeds for a brighter future. Today’s Scouts are the leaders of tomorrow. They are the ones who will guide and shape our community.

Young people don’t have to wait to be leaders; they can lead right now, at home, in Scouting, at school and in their communities.