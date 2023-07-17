I love Habitat for Humanity. I always have.

In many ways, the service model harkens back to an earlier time in history, when people built their homes with their very own hands, when neighbors gathered around to help paint the house or raise the barn.

Yet somehow, Habitat is also perfectly suited to these times, when all around the country people are planting the seeds of urban renewal and neighborhood redevelopment, finally recognizing that no community can come to its fullest potential until all its citizens partake in the excitement of new growth.

Think about it. The way Habitat works creates a perfect circle of renewal. The organization helps people who might not otherwise be able to do so, own their own homes, in which they have invested hundreds of hours of their own effort. Volunteers from throughout the community show up to help. with resources often donated by area businesses.

When people remodel or refurnish they think of others who could make good use of what they seek to leave behind, and so they donate their goods, materials, furnishings and equipment to help fuel the effort. Sometimes those materials and goods go straight into a new home; sometimes they’re sold at an undervalued price to other people who need them, and then that money streams back to support the next project. It’s a rather perfect circle, don’t you think?

I volunteer with Habitat for Humanity because I believe in its mission, and because I know first-hand what a transformative experience it can be to own your own home. Through Habitat, we sow seeds of growth in people, neighborhoods and communities. Since Habitat for Humanity came to Kenosha in 2012, it has helped 16 families become new homeowners, and we have six projects unfolding right now with five more scheduled for 2024. Through the generosity of area businesses and the strength and grace of our volunteers we make it happen, as Habitat has since its founding in 1976.

We still need your help. Charitable gifts are always welcome, but the big missing piece in Kenosha is a Habitat Re-Store, where others from throughout the community who are trying to improve their homes can acquire materials and fixtures at a steep discount. Re-Stores accomplish two wonderful things at the same time: they help people improve their homes and deepen their stakes in the community, while generating critical dollars to support the Habitat mission.

If you know someone who has commercial space available that you think might be suitable for our project, please give us a call at 262-925-0360, and you, too, can be part of the circle.