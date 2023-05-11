Construction has begun on Mission94, an indoor gun range on the Pritzker Military Archives campus in Somers, with a groundbreaking ceremony held Thursday morning.

The gun range, located at 1487 120th Ave., will be 21,650 square feet, with 15 lanes including 10 pistol range lanes at 25 yards, and five rifle range lanes at 50 yards.

The facility will have soundproofing and a modern air filtration system.

According to planning documents, all lead bullets will be mined annually and treated as recycled waste.

Construction is expected to be completed in spring 2024, weather permitting.

Local officials gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking Thursday which featured comments by Jennifer Pritzker, founder and chair of the Pritzker Military Museum & Library. A retired lieutenant colonel, she emphasized the importance of firearm education, both to better understand military history and to increase gun safety.

“This one-of-a-kind facility will be dedicated to educating everyone, from first-time owners to those who use firearms daily in their profession,” Pritzker said.

Although Mission94 sits on the same land as the Pritzker Military Archives Center, it is not the same company as the Pritzker Military Museum & Library. However, the two organizations share similar missions around history and education.

“We’re going to have a close relationship with Mission94,” Pritzker said. “You want to be a member of both.”

Beyond being an indoor gun range, Pritzker discussed the historical aspect of Mission94. The range will offer offering patrons the opportunity to fire historical replicas and modern military firearms, including black powder firearms.

“With a military museum, it’s extremely useful, even essential, to study the implements of warfare,” Pritzker said. “What was it like for the minutemen to fire a flintlock rifle? We’ll have a replica. When you handle an actual weapon, you understand it.”

Prtizker’s own interest in firearms and military history go back to her childhood, spending countless hours learning about weapons.

When she first learned to fire weapons, Pritzker said she learned the importance of following proper procedures, and her understanding of weapons and firearms would only grow during her time in the military.

The archive and firing range follow both her interests and the lessons she learned during her lifetime researching and working with firearms and military equipment.

Somers Village President George Stoner said the project was one of the reasons he chose to run again for president. He said he pushed for an emphasis on gun education for the project.

“This is amazing, totally amazing,” Stoner said. “I’m hoping this is going to be a destination in Somers.”

Construction on the nearby Pritzker Military Archives is ongoing, with previous estimates predicting completion by late 2023 or early 2024.

The archives center, designed by the architectural firm Jahn, will provide space to restore, preserve and store collections of books, artifacts and other historical materials. The center will also feature a 9,400-square-foot gallery.