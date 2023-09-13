PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A worker has died after suffering serious injuries at a construction site in the 9300 block of Sheridan Road Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 3 p.m. with preliminary reports indicating that the construction site employee suffered the injuries "during a construction accident that resulted in the individual's passing at the scene," according to press release from the village.

Pleasant Prairie Police and fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene. Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigators were also called and responded.

The victim's identity was not immediately disclosed out of respect for the family and until relatives have been notified, according to police.

"The Pleasant Prairie Police Department extends its condolences to the co-workers and family affected by this tragic event," officials said in the release.

This story continues to develop. Check back later at www.kenoshanews.com

