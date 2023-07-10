Kenosha County will offer Narcan training and information about other Human Services resources during a free Family Movie Night event on Wednesday, July 12.

County Executive Samantha Kerkman said the event will begin at 7 p.m. at the Evangelical Lutheran Congregations of America (ELCA) Outreach Center, 6218 26th Ave., with a showing of “The Boss Baby: Family Business” to begin at sunset (approximately 8 p.m.).

A resource table staffed by Kenosha County Behavioral Health Services and Kenosha County Public Health will be available, in the latest stop in the county’s ongoing Human ServicesOn the Go series.

“Human Services On the Go is all about bringing resources and information out to the community, and this Family Movie Night event is a perfect opportunity to make these connections in the city’s Uptown neighborhood,” Kerkman said. “The county appreciates its ongoing partnership with the ELCA Outreach Center on this and other initiatives.”

People who participate in a short Narcan training session will receive a free supply of the lifesaving medication, which reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

“A recent series of suspected overdose deaths in the community was a tragic reminder of the importance of carrying Narcan, even for those who are not using drugs,” said Kari Foss, interim director of the Kenosha County Division of Aging, Disability and Behavioral Health Services.

“We encourage people to come out and meet us at this and other Human Services On the Go events, or to visit the county website to learn other ways to get trained on Narcan,” Foss said.

Other resources available at the Movie Night event will include information about behavioral health services, Kenosha County Public Health’s lead and asthma programs, and more. All children at the event must be accompanied by an adult. No alcoholic beverages will be allowed. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for the free outdoor movie screening.

The Families Uniting Neighborhoods Family Movie Night is jointly hosted by Kerkman, Kenosha County Parks, Kenosha County Gang Prevention and the ELCA Outreach Center.