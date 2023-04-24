A 30-year Bristol man has been accused of numerous sex-related crimes across Kenosha County involving a minor he met online.

Gavino Barrera was charged Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with seven felonies including use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child sexual exploitation, possession of child pornography, repeated sexual assault of the same child and three counts of child enticement.

Barrera made his initial appearance at Intake Court where Court Commissioner Loren Keating imposed a $25,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing is set for April 27. He faces decades in prison.

According to the criminal complaint:

On April 23 the parents of a local teenager contacted the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department after finding suspicious and troubling communications and images on their child’s phone linked to a man identified as Barrera, according to the criminal complaint. When confronted the teenager reportedly admitted to having sex with Barrera.

The teenager reportedly met Barrera through an online chatroom in 2022 and they began emailing each other messages that became sexual in nature.

Barrera, according to the complaint, engaged in sexual activities with the minor on numerous occasions and would pick up the teenager in a vehicle after they snuck out of the house.

Barrera also reportedly encouraged the minor to post images of themself on a popular online website.

Kenosha County sheriff’s deputies arrested Barrera at his home in the 5900 block of 152nd Avenue Sunday.