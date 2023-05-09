The City of Kenosha’s Public Safety and Welfare Committee narrowly voted to change the way the city prosecutes some marijuana violations Monday evening.

Proposed ordinance and resolution changes passed 3-to-2 with Alds. David Mau, Jan Michalski and Kelly MacKay voting for changes to the city’s code of general ordinances and bond schedule. Alds. Rocco LaMacchia and Eric Haugaard voted against them.

The ordinance change reduces the fine for first-time offenders in possession of a small amount of marijuana, and the resolution substantially reduces the bond for those arrested.

The ordinance, sponsored by Alds. Mau, Anthony Kennedy, Rollin Pizzala, MacKay, Michalski and Brandi Feree, now heads to the full City Council for a vote.

If passed adults found to be in possession of 25 grams or less of marijuana will face a $1 citation plus the costs associated with prosecution. Currently those in possession of small amounts of marijuana face tickets ranging from $10 to $750.

However, those in possession of amounts of marijuana exceeding 25 grams will continue to be referred to the District Attorney’s Office for state criminal prosecution.

The committee also voted 3-to-2 on a resolution to reduce the corresponding bond for a first offense to $62.26. Currently, the municipal bond for marijuana possession is $313. The bond would remain the same for those found consuming up to or fewer than 25 grams of marijuana while in a vehicle, in possession of marijuana while on school property or are under the age of 18, according to the resolution.

“We don’t want our citizens scared to use their medicine,” Mau told the committee. “More people voted for the referendum on legalization of marijuana than voted for (the committee members), and that includes me, too.”

Mau said this is a “very important issue” for the city.

“We can’t pretend that our citizens don’t want this,” Mau said. “They do care about this unjust law against this medicinal plant. The people of Wisconsin have spoken as I said and many cities across the state have already done this type of law. We know what people want. They’ve been clear. You are the legislators that stand in their way.”

Kennedy said he believes city residents want marijuana reform and believes such efforts will pass the City Council.

“I wouldn’t be going down this path if I didn’t think we wouldn’t get it passed at council,” Kennedy said. “I do believe we will have the votes to prevail in the end.”

Kennedy said the changes do not decriminalize marijuana.

“All we are doing is lessening the impact,” Kennedy said.

LaMacchia said he hopes the ordinance and resolution don’t pass the City Council. Currently, marijuana possession of any amount is considered a criminal offense in Wisconsin in all but Madison.

“Until the State of Wisconsin changes the law on it we shouldn’t even be talking about this,” LaMacchia said. “It’s going to totally confuse people.”

LaMacchia said anyone pulled over or arrested for such offenses by other local law enforcement agencies — including Pleasant Prairie Police, University of Wisconsin-Parkside Police or Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies — would still face steeper penalties and that many area residents don’t know where the city’s boundaries begin and end.

Kenosha Police Chief Patrick Patton said he has some concerns about how the changes would effect deterrence and how impactful they would be in the long run.

“One dollar is basically a vote towards saying that, in my opinion, there is no more emphasis on the enforcement on drugs in the community,” Patton said.

Patton said his department issued over 10,300 tickets last year but only about 220 were for marijuana possession.

“When we talk about lowering the impact to the community this is barely touching any of the tickets that we write anyway,” Patton said. “The impact on who it’s actually helping affect is pretty limited anyway.”

Patton said he believes it could be more impactful and beneficial if there was a way to keep subsequent offenders in Municipal Court and out of Kenosha County Circuit Court so they are not on CCAP (Consolidated Court Automation Programs) with a criminal drug record for marijuana.

“My goal and my belief is the best way to meet the goals of reducing impact of individuals in the community would be working to get that second (subsequent violation) to stay at the Municipal Court level,” Patton said.

Public support for change

In November 2022 city residents voted overwhelmingly — 72% to 28% — in a non-binding referendum in support of legalized, taxed and regulated marijuana.

Residents responded to the question “Should marijuana be legalized for adult use, taxed, and regulated like alcohol?”

More than half of states across the nation, including every state surrounding Wisconsin, have legalized some form of marijuana.

Kenosha County residents voted in favor of legalizing medical marijuana in an advisory referendum in 2018 with 56,000 votes, or 88% of the ballots cast.

According to a Gallup survey conducted in July 2021, 49% of Americans say they have used marijuana, up from 30% in 1985.

A Marquette University Law School poll conducted in February 2022, found 61% of Wisconsinites said that marijuana should be fully legalized and regulated like alcohol.

