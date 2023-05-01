The Kenosha man accused of entering a stranger’s home and assaulting a teenage girl who lived there early Sunday morning has been criminally charged and remains in custody.

Xavier E. Brzozowski, 20, was charged with felonies of burglary to a building or dwelling, a Class F felony, and second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16, a Class C felony. Brzozowski is also charged with misdemeanors of obstructing an officer and bail jumping.

Brzozowski made his initial appearance at Intake Court Monday afternoon. Court Commissioner Loren Keating imposed a $25,000 cash bond.

Criminal complaint

Kenosha Police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 6400 block of 22nd Avenue for a report of a burglary around 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

Dispatch advised that a man broke into a house and tried attacking the caller’s daughter. The man, according to the criminal complaint, then took off northbound on 22nd Avenue after the caller threw him outside.

Upon arrival, police spoke with a woman who said that a young man had entered her home wearing a brown shirt and jeans and had shoulder-length brown hair.

Officers found an Air Jordan shoe on the paved walkway leading up to the front door of the woman’s residence. An investigating officer then observed a man matching the caller’s description walking west near the front lawn of a residence a few houses to his north. The man was reportedly walking west toward 22nd Avenue from a residence on the east side of 22nd Avenue.

An officer announced himself as a police officer and shined his flashlight at the man. The man, according to the complaint, then looked toward the officer and took off running east. Officers gave chase and reportedly located the man later identified as Brzozowski sitting on the top of the front steps of another house in the 6400 block of 22nd Avenue.

While taking Brzozowski into custody officers observed that he was wearing an Air Jordan shoe on his right foot but not his left. Brzozowski, who appeared highly intoxicated because he was slurring his words and emitting a strong odor of intoxicants, also reportedly had a black ski mask in a pocket. Brzozowski, according to the complaint, refused to follow directions, but instead yelled and screamed profanities, or cried.

After Brzozowski was taken into custody officers spoke with the woman who called to report him. The woman said she had been asleep in her bedroom when around 3:45 a.m. her daughter woke her up and said, ‘Mom, there is a drunk guy in the house,’” according to the complaint. The woman said she jumped out of bed and saw Brzozowski in the dining room next to her bedroom.

The woman said she had never seen Brzozowski before and did not give him consent to enter the residence.

When the woman asked Brzozowski what he was doing inside her home he reportedly blew in her face. The woman told Brzozowski to leave and grabbed him by the front collar of his shirt. In response, Brzozowski fell to the ground and the woman dragged him by his shirt to the front door and down the front outside steps, off the porch. Brzozowski reportedly then got up and fled. The woman estimated the interaction lasted 45 seconds.

The girl told police that she was sleeping on a recliner in the living room when Brzozowski allegedly walked in the home and unlocked front door. The girl said she did not know who the man was and told him to leave but he kept advancing toward her. The girl said Brzozowski assaulted her and she was eventually able to get out of the recliner and go to her mother’s room to wake her.

Was out on bond

Brzozowski was out on a $250 signature bond after being charged in May 2022 with operating a vehicle without a valid license for the second time within three years.

A preliminary hearing on the latest charges is set for May 9. Brzozowski faces decades in prison if convicted.

Mugshots: Kenosha County criminal complaints from April 27-28 Eric Beach NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Eric Beach, 31, of Chicago, Illinois, faces charges of retail theft (intentionally conceal between $500-$5,000). Robert Ray Daniels Robert Ray Daniels, 53, of Pleasant Prairie, faces charges of bail jumping, disorderly conduct, and battery. Paul Daniel Herrick Paul Daniel Herrick, 52, of Kenosha, faces charges of possession of cocaine (2nd+), possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping, and retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500). Sedale Lebron Kimbrough Sedale Lebron Kimbrough, 33, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole. Jesus Emmanuel Reza Jesus Emmanuel Reza, 23, of Zion, Illinois, faces charges of possession with intent to deliver THC (less than 200 grams or less than 4 plants), possession of drug paraphernalia. Clay Evans Thomas Jr. Clay Evans Thomas Jr., 45, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole, resisting or obstructing an officer, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense). Pearl Salina Tia Pearl Salina Tia, 50, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole. Jontrell T. White Jontrell T. White, 19, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole. Junior Lamaredward Williams-Holmes Junior Lamaredward Williams-Holmes, 40, of Stevens Point, faces charges of probation and parole, false imprisonment, battery, and disorderly conduct. Minivan erupts into flames in Wisconsin Authorities arrest suspect after he climbs up in tree at Springbrook Road and 93rd Street