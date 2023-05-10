Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie police officers arrested a man who fled from officers Saturday afternoon.

Village officers assisted city police with the vehicle pursuit.

"Our officers spotted the vehicle as it entered Pleasant Prairie and initiated a pursuit with it," the Pleasant Prairie Police Department posted on social media.

"During vehicle pursuits our officers constantly weigh the risks of pursuing vehicles versus disengaging."

Police terminated the pursuit because the vehicle was approaching Anderson Field. However, the vehicle was spotted again on Springbrook Road and the decision was made to reinitiate a traffic stop.

The suspect pulled into a dead end and fled on foot, according to police. Officers established a perimeter and were able to locate the suspect and take him into custody without incident.

Video of the incident was posted on social media.

"Thanks again to the Kenosha Police Department and Kenosha County Sheriff's Department for your assistance with taking this suspect into custody," the department posted.

The man was transported to the Kenosha County Jail on recommended charges of fleeing or eluding an officer, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, obstruction and possession of THC.