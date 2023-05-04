A 37-year-old Pleasant Prairie man is facing criminal charges after allegedly injuring, threatening and attempting to sexually assault a woman inside his apartment earlier this week.

Daniel J. Zager was charged Thursday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with felonies of attempted third degree sexual assault, substantial battery, intimidation of a victim and false imprisonment.

Zager remains in custody and his initial appearance at Intake Court was set for Thursday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint:

Early Wednesday morning a Pleasant Prairie Police officer was dispatched to make contact with an adult female who wished to report that she was assaulted by Zager inside his apartment in the 6800 block of 91st Street.

The woman reportedly said she was at Zager's apartment on May 1 and at some point Zager accessed her cellphone and saw text messages that caused him to become upset.

Zager then reportedly pushed the woman onto a couch and attempted to assault her. The woman reportedly told police she pushed Zager off he took her phone and eyeglasses and threatened to kill her if she called for help.

Zager then, according to the complaint, injured the woman after she barricaded herself in a bathroom and struck her.

The woman reportedly advised that Zager then used a pair of silver handcuffs and handcuffed her to the stove for several hours to prevent her from calling for help.

The woman was later able to obtain medical treatment for throbbing pain in her head and hands, according to the complaint, and was diagnosed with a fractured left orbital bone, contusions to the face and hand and underwent a general head injury/concussion protocol.

The woman reportedly told police there had been prior violent incidents with Zager in Illinois that were reported to law enforcement there.

