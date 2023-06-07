Pleasant Prairie police apprehended two teenagers after they reportedly fled law enforcement in a stolen vehicle before crashing early Monday morning.

Sgt. Chad Brown said that the Kenosha Police Department located a pair of stolen vehicles travelling together Monday morning and attempted a traffic stop. Both vehicles fled, with one travelling southbound on Green bay Road.

Kenosha police officers terminated their pursuit around the 7500 block of Green Bay Road. Brown said the Pleasant Prairie Police Department was notified at about 8:30 a.m. of the fleeing vehicle on Green Bay Road.

The vehicle was reportedly observed going around 90 to 100 miles per hour at several points. Stop sticks were successfully deployed around the 10800 block of Green Bay Road. Brown said the driver, attempting to avoid the stop sticks, lost control and went off the west side around the 10900 block.

The two juvenile occupants, 15 and 16-years-old, briefly fled before being apprehended. No injuries were reported.

The vehicle caught fire, Brown said, but it was put out by the Fire Department.

The teens face numerous charges pertaining to reckless driving, driving a stolen vehicle and fleeing the police, and are currently in juvenile intake.