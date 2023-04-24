A 43-year-old Racine man is facing numerous criminal charges after allegedly attempting to flee from Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies inside a Walmart parking with a moving van on Friday.

Tyrone M. Gister was charged Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with felonies including operating a vehicle to flee or elude an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and four counts of felony bail jumping. He also faces misdemeanors of obstruction and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Friday, April 21, Kenosha County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the store at 3500 Brumback Boulevard in Somers, for a report of a theft in progress, according to the criminal complaint.

Walmart loss prevention staff reportedly informed dispatch a woman who had stolen from the store in the past had arrived with a moving van.

A responding deputy was informed by dispatch the woman and man had been seen ditching their shopping cart in the middle of an aisle before leaving the store quickly.

A deputy reportedly observed a man and a woman exit the store and head toward the van. As a deputy ran after them the man entered the van through the driver’s side and the woman through the passenger’s side.

The man, despite a deputy’s commands to stop, reportedly “reversed out” of the parking spot and turned the van to face a deputy’s squad car directly before driving straight at it, according to the complaint. The operator at the last second swerved to avoid hitting a deputy and accelerated rapidly.

The van continued eastbound in the store’s parking lot and a man walking down the aisle of the parking lot reportedly had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit by it. That’s when another deputy activated lights and sirens and pursued the vehicle.

Once the van reach the exit of the lot the operator immediately stopped and exited the vehicle with his hands up. The man, identified as Gister, was taken into custody.

The female passenger was identified as 37-year-old Amanda Bloom of Racine. Bloom was also taken into custody. Bloom was charged with felony retail theft and three counts of felony bail jumping. She is being held on a $5,000 cash bond.

Inside the van deputies reportedly found a glass pipe typically used to smoke crack cocaine.

At the time of this incident Gister was under the terms and conditions of a $2,500 cash bond out of Racine County for charges including the felony offense of manufacturing or delivering heroin. That bond was posted in May 2018. Gister was also out on a $3,000 signature bond out of Racine County for charges related to the felony offense of manufacturing or delivering cocaine which was posted in October 2022. Gister was also out on a $500 cash bond for bail jumping which was posted in October 2022.