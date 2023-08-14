Press Conference Representatives from several local organizations met with the media to decry actions of local police officers who they said brutalized and det…

Some employees of a Kenosha restaurant believe local police officers used excessive force while taking into custody a Zion, Ill.- couple— including a Black man who was holding his child — who law enforcement had reportedly mistook as suspects fleeing a hit-and-run crash nearby at Green Bay Road and Highway 50 last month.

The Zion man, 24, and woman, 21, were both charged with resisting officers and disorderly conduct in the July 20 incident. The woman was also charged with possession of marijuana. The Kenosha News is not naming those involved.

Commission to hear update

The incident is currently undergoing an internal review by the Kenosha Police Department, which is expected to deliver an update to the city’s Police and Fire Commission during its meeting Tuesday morning.

The case has drawn national and international attention as community groups and individuals have taken Kenosha law enforcement to task claiming brutality against people of color.

Hal Klibowitz, of Kenosha, a cook at the Applebee’s at 6950 Green Bay Road, whose video of police officers attempting to detain the man has gone viral, said their treatment of the man did not sit well with him.

His video shows police wrestling the man to the ground while he has his young son in his arms crying incessantly. It also shows an officer repeatedly striking the man who was being handcuffed behind his back. Klibowitz said that every time the officer struck the man he could the hear echoes from the impact.

“Honestly, I couldn’t believe my eyes,” said Klibowitz, who said he had tried to intervene. “I tried to get the cop off the dad, but they had pushed me off of them and told me that if I interfered, they would arrest me.

“What was going through my head was, 'Don’t hurt this man, don’t hurt the baby.'”

According to the criminal complaint, police went into the restaurant around 11 p.m. where they located a couple who had appeared to match the descriptions of a man and woman who fled the crash site and entered Applebee’s. Police Chief Patrick Patton said the “actual” suspects involved in the crash were hiding in the bathroom and were later arrested and that officers had been investigating in “good faith” given the descriptions and information they had at the time.

As officers attempted to detain the Zion man, they asked him questions, including what car he was driving and the man had refused to answer, according to the complaint. During the police investigation, the man tried to leave the premises and the struggle ensued.

Manager fired

Former Applebee’s manager Jennifer Harris was able to get the baby out of the way and along with Klibowitz’s wife, Alcira Rodriguez, a restaurant bartender, they watched the infant, who was crying inconsolably, Rodriguez said. Harris, a long-time employee who was reportedly recently fired, could not be reached for comment. Rodriguez, in a GoFundMe post said the manager lost her job for “letting footage” of the incident be released. Applebee’s officials could not be reached for comment on Monday.

“We were going back and forth handing the baby to each other, trying to console him,” Rodriguez said. She said she and Harris found out the boy had “inhaled pepper spray.” Rodriguez said that officers later told the manager that the pepper spray had “accidentally” gone off.

“They didn’t even tell us the pepper spray went off until we’re all coughing and choking,” Rodriguez said.

According to the criminal complaint, the Zion woman was fighting with one of the officers and they tried to detain her as she caused a disturbance in the restaurant.

But while the altercation between the man and police took place, the woman was screaming, fearful for the safety of her child, Rodriguez said. Officers were “choking her and throwing her to the wall,” she said.

Fearful of law enforcement

Klibowitz and Rodriguez said the incident has left them fearful and distrustful of police.

“I’m scared to even ride around Kenosha because who knows what they can do, if they think they can get away with this,” said Rodriguez, who is Hispanic.

Klibowitz, who is white, said before the incident he would not have been fearful if he was pulled over by police.

“We’re not in the same shoes as African American people,” he said. “But if they can do that to them, what makes (you) think that they don’t do other things to other people, too?”

IN PHOTOS: Protesters at January11 demonstration call for firing of Officer Sheskey PROTEST TO REMOVE OFFFICER SHESKEY PROTEST TO REMOVE OFFFICER SHESKEY PROTEST TO REMOVE OFFFICER SHESKEY PROTEST TO REMOVE OFFFICER SHESKEY PROTEST TO REMOVE OFFFICER SHESKEY PROTEST TO REMOVE OFFFICER SHESKEY PROTEST TO REMOVE OFFFICER SHESKEY PROTEST TO REMOVE OFFFICER SHESKEY PROTEST TO REMOVE OFFFICER SHESKEY PROTEST TO REMOVE OFFFICER SHESKEY PROTEST TO REMOVE OFFFICER SHESKEY PROTEST TO REMOVE OFFFICER SHESKEY PROTEST TO REMOVE OFFFICER SHESKEY PROTEST TO REMOVE OFFFICER SHESKEY PROTEST TO REMOVE OFFFICER SHESKEY PROTEST TO REMOVE OFFFICER SHESKEY PROTEST TO REMOVE OFFFICER SHESKEY PROTEST TO REMOVE OFFFICER SHESKEY PROTEST TO REMOVE OFFFICER SHESKEY PROTEST TO REMOVE OFFFICER SHESKEY PROTEST TO REMOVE OFFFICER SHESKEY PROTEST TO REMOVE OFFFICER SHESKEY