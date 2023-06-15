A 37-year-old Kenosha man accused of sexually assaulting a child is being held in jail on a $150,000 cash bond.

Joseph C. Dawkins was charged Wednesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with felonies including nine counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16, one count of child enticement, two counts of physical abuse of a child and one count of threatening to injure or accuse of a crime.

Dawkins faces decades in prison if convicted for his alleged actions that reportedly occurred earlier this spring in Uptown.

Dawkins made his initial appearance at Intake Court Wednesday afternoon where Court Commissioner Loren Keating imposed a $150,000 cash bond with conditions he have no contact with children.

A preliminary hearing is set for June 23. Prosecutors are also recommending Dawkins be placed under lifetime supervision.

Dawkins reportedly moved from Atlanta to Kenosha earlier this year.