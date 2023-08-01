A Kenosha man has been arrested and now faces charges after allegedly reporting a false bomb threat on a Metra train near the City of Highland Park, Ill.
Daniel C. Borowski, 67, was arrested near midnight on July 15 by Lake County Sheriff's Department deputies for allegedly making a false report of a bomb threat aboard a Metra train that resulted in an over two hour delay of service, according to court documents obtained by the Kenosha News.
Borowski, according to court records, is charged with giving a false bomb threat to 911, reporting a false alarm and obstructing a railroad business.
A status of fitness hearing for Borowski was set for Tuesday morning in Lake County.
Women's World Cup; Mega Millions; Trump's Georgia probe; and more top news this morning:
The two-time reigning champion United States came an inch short of Women’s World Cup elimination, but Portugal’s late near-miss helped the Americans avoid the biggest upset in tournament history. The Americans slipped through to the knockout round Tuesday despite a listless, uninspiring 0-0 draw. The U.S. won only one game in group play for the first time in tournament history, and scored just four goals over three games. In a hold-your-breath moment, the Americans came an inch away from elimination when Ana Capeta nearly scored in stoppage for Portugal. Her shot hit the left post and the Americans preserved the draw. The tie was just enough to ensure the Americans advanced to the knockout round.
An estimated $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot will be up for grabs, giving lottery players a chance to snap an unlucky streak that has stretched on for months. No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since April 18. That has enabled it to grow for months, and it is now the sixth-largest in U.S. history. Tuesday night’s drawing will be the 30th since someone last won the jackpot. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million. The $1.1 billion jackpot is for a sole winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity over 30 years. A winner who takes the lump sum would receive an estimated $550.2 million.
A judge has rejected an attempt by former President Donald Trump to keep a Georgia district attorney from prosecuting him and from using certain evidence gathered in her investigation into potential illegal meddling in the 2020 election in the state. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney didn’t mince words in his nine-page ruling, which said Trump lacked the legal grounds to bring the challenge before any indictment has been filed in the case. The judge wrote that any harm alleged by Trump and by Cathy Latham, a Republican fake elector from Georgia who had joined his motion, is “either insufficient or else speculative and unrealized."
A longtime Mar-a-Lago staffer who spent years fetching luxury cars for club members is the latest person to be ensnared in Donald Trump’s ballooning legal troubles. Carlos De Oliveira appeared in court Monday to face charges connected to what prosecutors allege was a scheme directed by the former president and current GOP frontrunner to try to erase security footage after it was subpoenaed by a grand jury. De Oliveira is also charged with lying to investigators. De Oliveira is now the second little-known Trump employee charged in connection to his alleged hoarding of classified documents at his Palm Beach, Florida, club. His case highlights the collateral damage of Trump’s mounting legal woes.
Russian authorities have accused Ukraine in yet another drone attack on Moscow and its surroundings. One of the drones on Tuesday hit the same building in the capital that was damaged by a drone in a similar attack Sunday. An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted that Moscow was "getting used to a full-fledged war,” without confirming or denying Kyiv’s involvement. Russian officials claim that the intensified attacks on the capital region reflect failures in Ukraine’s counteroffensive. The repeated drone strikes underscore Moscow’s vulnerability as Russia’s war in Ukraine drags into its 18th month.
Phoenix has ended 31-day streak of highs at or above 110 degrees as rains ease a Southwest heat wave
A record 31-day streak in Phoenix of daily highs of at least 110 degrees Fahrenheit has ended as the dangerous heat wave that suffocated the Southwest throughout July starts abating with cooling monsoon rains. The historic heat began blasting the lower Southwest in June, and stretched from Texas across New Mexico and Arizona and into California’s desert. The large desert city of Phoenix and its suburbs sweltered more and longer than most of the region, with several records including longest string of consecutive days with highs at or above 110 degrees. That streak was finally broken Monday, when the high topped out at 108 at 3:10 p.m.
A North Carolina man who drove his car into a group of migrant workers in a Walmart parking lot has turned himself in to police. The Lincolnton Police Department arrested 68-year-old Daniel Gonzalez on Monday night and charged him with a felony hit-and-run. His family members told detectives that Gonzalez had hit the gas pedal accidentally while trying to park his SUV at the Lincolnton Walmart and left the scene in a panic. The motives of the driver are still under investigation. The victims were treated at a local hospital for their injuries. All six were released late Sunday.
France, Italy and Spain have announced evacuations from Niger for their citizens and other European nationals. France told people to carry no more than a small bag for the flights starting Tuesday, after a military coup in Niger. The coup has won backing from three other West African nations also ruled by mutinous soldiers. The French Foreign Ministry in Paris cited recent violence that targeted the French Embassy as one of the reasons for the evacuation. The decision comes during a deepening crisis sparked by the coup last week against Niger’s democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum. Spain’s Defense Ministry announced preparations to evacuate more than 70 nationals and Italy also said it was arranging a flight.
A psychologist is testifying in a Michigan court where a judge must decide whether the Oxford school shooter gets life in prison. Colin King says Ethan Crumbley was like a “feral child,” raised by parents who neglected him and didn't give him the care he needed. The 17-year-old killed four students and wounded others in 2021. His attorneys are asking for a prison sentence that would give him a chance for release. The psychologist says the teen can be rehabilitated. But prosecutors say he should spend the rest of his life behind bars. An immediate decision isn't expected.
A New Mexico judge has told the attorneys to “stay the course” on charges including involuntary manslaughter against a movie weapons supervisor in the 2021 shooting death of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal. The online ruling from Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer on Tuesday sets the stage for lengthy evidentiary hearings next week on manslaughter and evidence-tampering charges against movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. She is the sole remaining defendant in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the filming of “Rust” on Oct. 21, 2021. Prosecutors abandoned efforts to shield the name of a witness from public disclosure.
Paul Reubens, the actor and comedian whose character Pee-wee Herman became a cultural phenomenon through films and TV shows, has died. Reubens' publicist says he died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement. Reubens said in a statement that his fans should “accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years.” Reubens' character, with his too-tight gray suit, white chunky loafers and red bow tie was best known for the film “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” and the television series “Pee-wee’s Playhouse.”
Angus Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco “Fez” O’Neill on the HBO series “Euphoria,” has died. He was 25. Cloud’s publicist, Cait Bailey, said Cloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. In a statement, Cloud's family said he had “intensely struggled” with the recent loss of his father. Cloud hadn’t acted before he was cast in “Euphoria.” The part made him the breakout star of one the buzziest shows in television. He was recently cast to co-star in “Scream 6.”