The caller, who was the victim, had stated that she was set on fire and was in pain before the 911 call was disconnected, according to the criminal complaint.

A deputy who arrived on scene made contact with the 33-year-old woman who said “[H]e threw something on me and set me on fire,” according to the complaint.

The woman reportedly said she was in bed when the incident occurred and appeared to suffer severe and possibly life threatening burns to her head, face and upper arms. These burns, according to the complaint, seemed to be in several small patches on her upper chest and arms consistent with the splashing pattern of a flammable liquid. The deputy expressed concern the woman’s upper airway had been burned because she was having difficulty breathing and speaking. Emergency medical services were called and Flight for Life was dispatched. The woman, according to the complaint, said that her boyfriend threw alcohol on her. She said they were fighting over her cousin. She also said that he burned her in the past but that they were small burns. The male suspect was identified as Bowie, and his wallet and photo ID were found in the residence. The woman was eventually transported to Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Regional Burn Center, and according to court documents, about 13% of her body, mostly her head, upper chest and upper arms, were covered in second-or third-degree burns.

The victim, who is still recovering in an area hospital, is expected to survive. Some of her family members appeared in the intake court gallery Wednesday morning to witness the proceedings.