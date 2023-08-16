The Chicago man accused of seriously injuring his girlfriend after setting her on fire inside a Salem Lakes residence and then fleeing the state appeared in a Kenosha County court Wednesday morning.
Myron Bowie, 36, was extradited to Wisconsin earlier this month after being apprehended in Chicago by law enforcement officials there. Bowie’s vehicle was located in the Chicago Heights area by Chicago Police, who then located Bowie’s physical location and took him into custody without issue on Aug. 4.
Bowie, who is being held on a $500,000 cash bond, is charged in Kenosha County with attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a domestic abuser, a Class A felony that carries the possibility of 60 years of imprisonment.
People are also reading…
Bowie appeared in Intake Court Wednesday in handcuffs with a public defender and his left hand wrapped in bandages. Bowie waved his right to a preliminary hearing and has pleaded not guilty. He is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 8.
The charges indicate that on Sunday, July 30, shortly before 5 a.m. Kenosha County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 24500 block of 86th Place in the Village of Salem Lakes in Kenosha County. Dispatch indicated that there was a male subject who set his girlfriend on fire.
The caller, who was the victim, had stated that she was set on fire and was in pain before the 911 call was disconnected, according to the criminal complaint.
A deputy who arrived on scene made contact with the 33-year-old woman who said “[H]e threw something on me and set me on fire,” according to the complaint.
The woman reportedly said she was in bed when the incident occurred and appeared to suffer severe and possibly life threatening burns to her head, face and upper arms. These burns, according to the complaint, seemed to be in several small patches on her upper chest and arms consistent with the splashing pattern of a flammable liquid.
The deputy expressed concern the woman’s upper airway had been burned because she was having difficulty breathing and speaking. Emergency medical services were called and Flight for Life was dispatched.
The woman, according to the complaint, said that her boyfriend threw alcohol on her. She said they were fighting over her cousin. She also said that he burned her in the past but that they were small burns.
The male suspect was identified as Bowie, and his wallet and photo ID were found in the residence.
The woman was eventually transported to Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Regional Burn Center, and according to court documents, about 13% of her body, mostly her head, upper chest and upper arms, were covered in second-or third-degree burns.
The victim, who is still recovering in an area hospital, is expected to survive. Some of her family members appeared in the intake court gallery Wednesday morning to witness the proceedings.
Kenosha neighbors: Obituaries for August 16
Read through the obituaries published today in Kenosha News.