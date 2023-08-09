PADDOCK LAKE – Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested a man wanted for numerous felonies, including weapons, drugs and domestic abuse charges, following a three-hour standoff at his father’s home in the village.

Kenneth Coss Kenosha County jail booking photo

Kenneth S. Coss, 28, was taken into custody just after 3 a.m. Tuesday after deputies received a tip late Monday night that he was in the area, according to Sgt. Colin Coultrip, sheriff’s department public information officer. He was being held in the Kenosha County Jail as of Wednesday morning on a $10,000 bond and has four out-of-county warrants as he faces charges in both Racine and Waukesha counties.

Coultrip said deputies at the scene in the 6100 block of 243rd Court made contact with Coss’ father who “wasn’t cooperative.” They detained the older man, but ultimately did not arrest him, he said. Efforts to persuade Coss to come out of the home were also unsuccessful and had escalated. Coultrip said the older man also warned deputies of an “aggressive dog” in the house, which they subdued with a Taser to prevent it from biting them.

Because of Coss' criminal charges, the department’s tactical response team was called to attempt to communicate with him, which was also unsuccessful, Coultrip said.

“They respond. They start trying to communicate even further with him. Nothing works,” he said. “The door is breached to the house and they find him hiding in his bedroom.”

He was taken into custody without further incident.

Dog subdued with Taser

In the process of arresting Coss, deputies had to subdue the dog using the electronic control device because it had threatened to bite them, according to Coultrip.

“It was becoming aggressive toward the deputies and they did not want to hurt it further,” he said. The dog was leashed and escorted to the backyard at the home and appeared to be well following the incident, he said.

Authorities apprised the dog’s owner of Coss’ arrest and the situation that led to the animal having to be restrained. They later advised that the dog be checked out by a veterinarian as a precaution. She was also told to contact the sheriff’s department if it had any latent effects from being subdued, Coultrip said.

Multiple bail jumping charges

Coss has multiple felony and misdemeanor bail jumping charges initially stemming from an arrest on Dec. 9.

A fire complaint at a home in Waterford, where he had been living last year, led Racine County authorities to arrest him when they reportedly found illegal weapons and drugs. He was charged with felony counts of possession of a short-barreled shotgun or rifle and possession of methamphetamine. He also had 12 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia at the time.

Since then, additional felony and misdemeanor bail jumping charges have been filed and last month Coss failed to appear for a pre-trial hearing leading the judge to issue a bench warrant for his arrest, according to online court records.

He also has charges from Waukesha County where he is accused of domestic abuse and felony strangulation and suffocation along with yet another felony bail jumping charge and other misdemeanor charges for which he is scheduled to make an appearance in court today, according to the records.

