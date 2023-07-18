During his final hours as Kenosha County’s court commissioner Loren Keating spent time trading stories with attorneys who appeared before him over the years. He also embraced some of the sheriff’s deputies who helped keep Intake Court safe.

Keating, who retired at the end of last month, prided himself on serving the public in a fair and informed manner.

As commissioner — a lawyer appointed by the county’s circuit court judges who exercises many of the functions of a judge including presiding over preliminary criminal proceedings — was often the first judicial authority a person accused of a crime came before during his or her journey through the court system.

Keating, 67, often saw people — both perpetrators of crimes and innocent victims of crimes — on their worst days. Still, Keating said he cherished serving the public as commissioner for nearly five years.

“This is a very busy court,” Keating said, adding some days 30 or more individuals came through. “I believe in public service. I was blessed, I think in my life, so I always felt you should give back.”

Keating graduated from Tremper High School in 1974 and soon after served about a year-and-a-half with the Zion Police Department in Illinois. Keating, a Kenosha native, then decided to work for the Kenosha Police Department.

“I thought, ‘Well, if I was going to be a police officer, I’ll be a cop in Kenosha.’ So, I came here,” Keating said. He served nearly two decades with the department and ended his career in law enforcement as a detective in the gang unit.

“I was really happy. I met a lot of great people in the police department and had a lot of wonderful experiences — and some scary experiences,” Keating said.

Keating was often in court as a law enforcement officer and eventually began contemplating a career in the law. At 38, the married father of two young children enrolled in the Marquette University Law School. He became an attorney at 41 and worked in private practice until 2018, when he was asked to serve as commissioner.

“I was asked to take this current position as the judicial commissioner in the criminal court of Kenosha County. I thought about it, and I was like, ‘Well, I was happy in my private practice.’ I talked to my wife about it. She was like, ‘Well, you know, it’s another opportunity.’ I believe in public service,” Keating said. He ended up taking an oath to uphold the Constitution a second time. This time as commissioner.

“When you take an oath like that it’s bigger than who you are and it’s more important than who you are. This job was never about Larry Keating. This job was about the citizens of Kenosha County, and how best to balance the protection of the rights of the accused with the protection of the public. I never once forgot that in my hometown how important it is to protect the public as well,” Keating said.

Keating said his job wasn’t to punish those who came before him in Intake Court, also known as the Pre-Trial Facility.

“I don’t make law. I follow the law,” Keating said. “I’m not here to punish. My position was to ensure the safety of the public and compliance with court orders, including returning to court, and to look at the facts.”

Protect those less fortunate

Still, Keating said he never forgot “that I need to protect those that are less fortunate than me, or that were in need of protection, or that were vulnerable, like children, or elderly people or animals, things like that.”

“To me, it’s a great responsibility. That’s why I had to be the most prepared by reading everything that I could, not extrajudicial readings, but I mean, what’s brought forth in criminal complaints. I circled things, I went through eight sets of pencils,” Keating said.

Keating said each Kenosha County resident was his boss and each one deserved a certain level of respect.

“I always felt I wanted to show respect to everyone, and compassion, even for those accused of what appear to be heinous crimes, they are human beings. They deserve my respect. And I gave it to them,” Keating said.

Keating said he has full faith in his successor, Court Commissioner William Michel. Keating spent weeks working with Michel in Intake Court before his retirement to help prepare him for the job.

“He’s a respected lawyer. He’s smart. He’s approachable. He’s human. He’s respectful. He’s firm when he has to be,” Keating said. “He’s ready. He’s engaged. He will do a great job. I want the public to know they are well, in my opinion, served.”

Keating also had high praise for former Intake Court Clerk Janell Thwing, whom he served with over the years, before moving to another role in the county.

“She is the most dedicated, caring and professional public servant — I do mean that in the most positive sense — I’ve ever been around. She was incredible,” Keating said.

Keating said he and his wife, a retired X-Ray technician, will stay in Kenosha County for the foreseeable future.

An avid baseball fan, Keating traveled to New York City to visit Yankee Stadium in the days following his retirement.

“If I’m getting the calls, right, I’m like an umpire in a baseball game. You didn’t notice me there? Because I got the calls right. By making mistakes, you’re gonna notice me, I didn’t want to be noticed,” Keating added.