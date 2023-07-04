A 37-year-old Kenosha man is being held on a $25,000 cash bond for allegedly firing gunshots while intoxicated and refusing to cooperate with police last week.

Florentino R. Cruz III was charged Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with felony second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and misdemeanors of possession of a firearm while intoxicated and two counts of disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon.

Cruz made his initial appearance at Intake Court where Court Commissioner William Michel imposed a temporary $25,000 cash bond. He is set to appear in court again July 6 for his adjourned initial appearance.

On June 29 around 11:30 p.m., Kenosha police officers responded to a residence in the 4700 block of 14th Avenue for a report of active gunfire in or near a lower apartment unit, according to the criminal complaint.

Dispatch advised a caller reported that a neighbor inside pointed a gun at a neighbor outside. Dispatch further advised another caller reported that they heard someone say something along the lines of “they almost shot me.”

A caller also reportedly told dispatch that a subject was shooting inside of a residence and "going crazy in the house."

Upon arrival, officers established a perimeter at the rear of the housing complex in an area that was densely populated with single family and multi-family residences. The complex has two stories with three apartments inside it.

Neighbors were evacuated and an officer called Cruz, who is reportedly the tenant of the unit in question.

Cruz reportedly admitted that he was inside his residence with his mother but refused to come out. While speaking with the Cruz, the officer reportedly noticed that Cruz's speech was very slow and slurred, so much so that it was difficult to understand him. When asked what his name was Cruz reportedly declined to provide it and eventually hung up.

While watching the front of the residence during the situation, an officer reportedly observed a man in a light blue shirt exit the front door of the residence, stepping into the enclosed front porch.

The man then ran up a set of interior stairs that appeared to go into the upper portion of the residence on the north side, according to the complaint. A short time later, the same man was seen coming back down the stairs and into the enclosed front porch.

An officer the saw the man standing in the now open door, according to the complaint.

The officer reportedly gave loud, clear and concise commands to come down the steps and toward officers. The man finally complied and was later identified as Cruz.

After his arrest numerous neighbors said they heard gunfire near Cruz's residence earlier that night.

During a protective sweep, officers reportedly located a semi-automatic pistol sitting in a box, a drum magazine and other firearm paraphernalia in plain view. They also reportedly found an open bottle of hard liquor.

Officers eventually found nine fired bullet casings on the street and in the grass directly in front of Cruz's residence. Additional firearm paraphernalia was reportedly found in Cruz's vehicle.

While inside a squad car Cruz reportedly began banging his head against the window. He also reportedly made several excited utterances about how he had fired a gun.

Cruz, according to the complaint, further said that he shot a few rounds off in his front yard and admitted to drinking alcohol.

"The defendant stated he planned on shooting the gun in order to draw police to the house. He stated he planned to exit the house with a BB gun and force officers to shoot him 24 times in the chest, stopping his breathing before he was even aware of what happened," according to the criminal complaint.

Cruz was eventually transported to an area hospital for a blood draw where he reportedly again admitted to drinking and firing a firearm.

