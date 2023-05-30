Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A local nonprofit that feeds hundreds of hungry area residents each week is in deep need of additional food and supplies.

Arnetta Griffin, founder of God’s Kitchen, said the group is running low on proteins, dry goods, beverages, canned goods, bottled water, toiletries and paper products.

Griffin has been offering hot meals, clothing and encouragement to those in need in Uptown and Library Park for more than six years — even throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2017, she established God’s Kitchen of Kenosha as a nonprofit organization after First Step Services closed. She also provides groceries to families unable to make ends meet.

Griffin said her faith in God inspired her to help ensure no one ever goes hungry in Kenosha. The increased costs of food coincided with cuts in government food benefits to sharply increase the need of God’s Kitchen, Griffin explained.

“The need is greater now. Even the families that have jobs and pay all of their bills are having to figure out how to feed their families,” Griffin said. “I’m in need of everything — meat, dry goods, seasonings, pans, foil, plates, water, drinks, canned goods, cereal, juice, bacon, eggs and even potatoes.”

Griffin and her team of volunteers cook and distribute meals multiple times a day at various locations in the city. On holidays, the nonprofit organization sets up special meals and celebrations in city churches or public buildings that draw hundreds. It is has also raised funds for people in need.

Still, Griffin said she believes God will provide.

“I pray and I know God will make a way,” Griffin said. “He definitely will.”

Griffin, who suffers from fibromyalgia and arthritis, said God’s Kitchen is bigger than just one person.

“It’s the community,” Griffin said. “That’s what makes us all God’s Kitchen. I really love my community.”

To volunteer with God’s Kitchen or arrange to drop off donated items, Griffin invites people to give her a call at 262-997-7136.

Donations can also be made online at godskitchenofkenosha.com. The website has information on how to make donations online or by mail.