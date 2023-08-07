The leader of a Kenosha organization that advocates for equity and social justice denounced the actions of local police who she said brutalized and detained the wrong person following a hit-and-run crash last month.

“You know, now we have another young African American male who was in a restaurant eating with his family,” said Tanya McLean, Leaders of Kenosha executive director Sunday night. “And … they were just brutally attacked by police officers and they had nothing to do with the incident.”

To that end, the organization is planning a demonstration to protest law enforcement's actions Wednesday at the Public Safety Building, 1000 55th St. The demonstration is tentatively scheduled for 4 p.m.

The incident stems from a crash that occurred at around 11 p.m. on July 20 at Green Bay Road and Highway 50 and ended at the Applebee’s at 6950 Green Bay Road. A video, which has gone viral on social media, shows a man being subdued by police and telling officers to let him go. A woman screams to someone telling them to “get the baby.” The man and the baby are then seen on the floor when the man tells at least two officers to let him go and someone appears to pull the child away.

Officers continue to wrestle the man to the ground until they handcuff him behind his back. However, the video appears to show an officer’s arm and elbow moving repeatedly over the man while the person recording tells them to stop. Another officer tells the man recording the scene to step back. Officers from Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie police departments were on scene.

Officers later learned they had arrested the wrong man along with the woman he was with.

Kenosha Police Chief Patrick Patton has said that officers were following a lead “in good faith” that led to the couple in the restaurant that had matched the description of suspects in a hit-and-run. Patton said he did not know what injuries that man had, but said that pepper spray was involved while officers subdued him. The man was transported to a local hospital following the incident.

The incident is currently undergoing an internal police department investigation. Patton said the review will look to determine aspects that may have gone wrong or right, disciplinary action that may or may not be taken and whether additional training is needed.

McLean criticized police, wondering what had really changed in how officers treat those under arrest, particularly Black men, since the Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23, 2020. The police shooting set off protests and riots over several days and placed the city front and center in the debate over police brutality, racial inequality and the need for systemic reform.

“My biggest question is, you know, what has changed since Jacob Blake was shot in the back seven times?” she said.

Rusten Sheskey, the white officer who shot Blake, a Black man, was not charged with wrongdoing following an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and a review by an independent use-of-force consultant.

McLean noted yet another disturbing comparison between the Blake shooting three years ago and the way police pursued the arrest of a Black man in the restaurant with his child with him. Blake's children were also present three years ago when their father was shot.

“The fact that … there was a very young child involved and no recourse was taken to make sure that the baby was safe, or, quite frankly anyone in the restaurant … I mean, they’re pepper spraying … you know, it’s just more of the same.

“Where was the de-escalation? That just could not have been proper protocol for you to brutally attack someone who has a young child in their arms,” she said.

What is even more disturbing, she said, was that police “didn’t even verify the identity of the people when this happened.” McLean said she has been in contact with the family involved.

“What you see in the video is what happened,” she said. “There is no wiggle room. You see it. I mean, it’s right there. This is on the Kenosha Police Department, you know? What are they going to do about this?"

