Jacob Blake Jr., the Black man shot by a Kenosha Police officer three years ago this week, has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city of Kenosha, the former police chief and officers involved in the incident.

Blake, a now 32-year-old Cook County resident, filed the lawsuit Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin in Milwaukee.

The defendants are listed as the city, former Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis; Rusten Sheskey, the officer who shot Blak;, along with officers Brittany Meronek, Vincent Arenas and unknown “John and Jane Doe” officers employed by the police department.

The lawsuit calls for a jury trial for judgement against the defendants for an unspecified amount of damages, attorney’s fees, court costs and fees, and any further relief a court deems proper.

Blake was shot during a police response to a domestic disturbance that left Blake paralyzed from the waist down.

Sheskey, who is white, shot Blake after Blake resisted arrest during the disturbance and appeared to turn toward Sheskey with a knife in the 2800 block of 40th Street in the Wilson Heights neighborhood. Blake, who was wanted on a felony sexual assault warrant at the time, was shot near his children.

The Aug. 23, 2020 shooting left Blake — a former Kenosha County resident and father of two who worked as an armed security guard in Illinois — severely injured. The incident sparked days of violence and vandalism in Downtown Kenosha and sparked headlines across the globe.

Local prosecutors later cleared Sheskey of any criminal wrongdoing and later dropped the sexual assault charge against Blake as part of a plea deal.

Blake filed the civil rights lawsuit in 2021, alleging that Sheskey had used excessive force on him. That lawsuit was dropped last year.

The new lawsuit cites Section 1983 of U.S. Title 42 for deprivation of rights, equal protection and excessive force, according to court documents.

“This complaint tells the story of how this avoidable tragedy led to irreparable harm to Mr. Blake due to a culture of policing that validated the excessive force which he was a victim of,” the lawsuit states.

The suit lists five claims for relief: use of excessive force (against city and officers), failure to train and supervise (against city and Miskinis), denial of equal protection (against city and officers), failure to protect (against officers) and indemnification (against all).

“(The) individual defendants acted maliciously and/or with reckless disregard and/or with deliberate indifference towards Mr. Blake or in an intentional disregard of his rights, his life and as such all defendants should be liable for any and all punitive damages suffered by petitioners,” the lawsuit states.

City Administrator John Morrissey said he was only alerted to the lawsuit by media reports Thursday afternoon and could not comment.

