SALEM LAKES – A woman is in critical condition after a man set her on fire in a reported attempted homicide at her home, fleeing the scene early Sunday, according to Kenosha County Sheriff’s authorities.

Authorities have issued a felony warrant for the arrest of Myron Faith Bowie, who is “currently on the run” and believed to be driving a black Cadillac SRX with Illinois license plate DQ46996, according to Sheriff’s Department press release. The suspect is considered “armed and dangerous.

Bowie has been known to stay in the Chicago area at Logan Square and Wicker Park, according to the release.

The incident occurred at 4:47 a.m. and sheriff’s deputies, along with Salem Lakes Fire Department responded at home in the 24500 block of 86th Place where a caller stated that her boyfriend had set her on fire and she needed help, according to authorities.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with severe burns. Bowie and the woman had reportedly had an argument when the suspect told her he would kill her, her children and her entire family before setting her on fire and driving away, fleeing the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Sheriff’s Department is seeking the assistance of the public. Anyone who knows where he is or has seen his vehicle is asked to contact Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 or 800-807-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $1000.

