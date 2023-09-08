Country Thunder music festival in Randall ran smoother this year, with just an average number of incidents requiring investigation or action by local law enforcement.

That assessment is based on data going back five years.

The annual country music festival at Twin Lakes “turned out to be an average year for calls for service and incidents,” said Capt. Eric Klinkhammer.

He made his report in a presentation to the county’s Judiciary and Law Committee Wednesday night. “It’s broken down by incident (and) we’re right in the ballpark of where we have been every other year,” he said.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies staffing the event responded to 430 incidents during the four-day event this year, which was held from July 18-21 at the Shadow Hill Ranch in the Town of Randall.

Last year, deputies responded to 489 incidents. The number of calls has been as low as 400 in 2021 and as high as 571, an outlier, in 2019. The data dates to 2018, when 461 calls for service were recorded.

In 2020, the event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Ticket limit

Prior to 2023, the Sheriff’s Department recommended and the County Board approve a modification to organizers’ conditional use permit stipulating a limit of ticket sales to 30,000.

Last year’s music festival set daily attendance records. That also led to severe traffic issues for deputies, concertgoers and residents who live near the grounds.

In 2022, Country Thunder had a daily average of more than 36,500 people, with attendance peaking at more than 40,000 on Saturday, July 23, 2022, the third day of the festival, according to promoters. However, that number was later reported to exceed more than 50,000, that night, according to Klinkhammer.

Severe thunderstorm warnings forced the shutdown of the grounds for nearly an hour. While inclement weather never materialized, the combination of factors, including ticket sales exceeding expectations, led to more traffic than could be controlled at one time, according to authorities.

This year, however, promoters kept authorities informed of daily ticket sales and attendance, which averaged about 27,000, and peaked at 29,000 on July 20, as concertgoers turned out for headliner Jason Aldean.

While last year’s weather forecast threatened bad weather, this year, on the event’s busiest night, “it rained and we had to evacuate,” said Klinkhammer.

Not ‘overwhelmed’

Klinkhammer said because the crowd had been capped at 30,000, along with a change in exit routes, authorities were not overwhelmed in directing traffic from the grounds.

“They followed their evacuation procedure, they made the announcements, they opened the gates,” he said. “People weren’t happy.”

However, the conditional use permit didn’t preclude the concert from restarting so long as activities ended by 2 a.m. The concert restarted at midnight, according to Klinkhammer.

Committee Chair Brian Bashaw wondered whether stopping a concert permanently due to the weather would be something to consider next year. However, Klinkhammer said he didn’t think so with many young adults remaining on the grounds anticipating the concert to restart.

“Obviously, the attendance was greatly reduced after they told everyone to go home … but in reality this year, I think it went pretty smooth,” he said.

Electric Thunder, the popular after party venue, which had been a source of crowd control issues in the past, had improved as organizers kept the tent open to allow concertgoers to freely walk in and out and not limiting the number of people. A year ago, a few deputies who had tried to control the crowds suffered injuries.

“Electric Thunder went well. We didn’t have any problems with crowd control or anything this year because of the way they had it set up,” said Klinkhammer, who was on hand to observe the opening of venue. “It went swimmingly based on our recommendation. We were really happy with that. They listened to us. They kept it open the whole time.”

Klinkhammer said he had heard no complaints from residents who live near the grounds about traffic. This year, people camping on the far south side of the grounds were allowed to enter there rather than the main entrance, and the parking system was situated farther into the grounds to alleviate traffic on the roads.

“Traffic went real well with the way they rearranged the camping,” he said. There was no cross traffic through the pedestrian area, which worked really well this year. Country Thunder did what they said they would do.”

Looking to next year’s event, he said one of the issues that needs to be reviewed is the possibility of restricting people going into the campgrounds.

“Because, it was a free-for-all and anybody that wanted to could pay the parking fee and then go in the campground,” he said. “We have videos of some huge parties in those campgrounds with 1,000 kids.”

The main aisles on the campgrounds lacked access control. Technically, access to the camping site was restricted to those who had wristbands, he said.

“There was so many people that it was very difficult to tell who had a wristband and who didn’t and (Country Thunder) weren’t controlling that,” he said.

Klinkhammer said he called the general manager of the event, who could not immediately find the security staff member who was supposed to be stationed along the entrance.

He said the fence opening, however, is 20 feet wide, making it difficult for just one person to monitor people entering and exiting.

“You can’t have one person, but they need that vehicle access,” he said. ‘So there’s a lot of things that we’ll work with them on.”

He said they plan to have additional deputies with squad cars and would continue to be on site to generate electronic tickets (in the past they used golf carts).

Communications has also been streamlined with sheriff’s supervisors stationed in specific areas of the festival and campgrounds and deputies reporting to them.

“With that many people (in attendance) and that many officers, you have to have streamlined communication and we streamlined the way things went,” he said.

Supervisor Mark Nordigian encouraged authorities “get that campground straightened out.”

“That’s always been from the beginning, the place to be,” he said. “I know we’re not security, but we can help them figure out a plan.”

