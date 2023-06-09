Kenosha County sheriff’s deputies successfully arrested an armed and intoxicated man who reportedly was threatening violence at a Salem Lakes residence Thursday night.

Just before 10 p.m. deputies responded to the residence for reports of a man armed with a firearm who was reportedly pointing it in a neighbor’s face and threatening to kill people, according to a department post on social media.

Deputies quickly responded but once they were on scene the suspect retreated into his residence, still armed, with family members inside. A perimeter was set up and communication with the residence was also immediately started.

Deputies were successfully able to get all other family members released from inside the house and escorted to a safe location. In under 50 minutes, deputies successfully de-escalated the situation and the suspect exited. No one was injured.

“Last night, as most of us were sleeping, Kenosha Sheriff’s Department deputies were out in our community keeping us safe!” the department posted on social media. “This suspect is a convicted felon and should never have been in possession of a firearm to start! Our community now has one less convicted felon in possession of any firearms! Excellent work to all those involved!”

The recovered firearm also reportedly had its serial numbers removed.