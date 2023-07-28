Local law enforcement authorities are attributing an increase in reported drug overdoses to a suspected counterfeit form of oxycodone that has been circulating in the Kenosha area in recent days.

That comes on the heels of an announcement from the Kenosha County medical examiner who reported five deaths due to suspected drug overdoses in less than a week, including three that occurred Wednesday, all east of Interstate 94.

COUNTERFEIT VS AUTHENTIC Source: U.S. Department of Justice/Drug Enforcement Administration

Kenosha police investigators said they believe “counterfeit M30 Oxycodone Pills laced with fentanyl are responsible,” for a rash of recent overdoses in the city, according to a statement posted on the department’s Facebook page. The post also contained a link to a U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration drug facts document depicting the difference between the authentic and counterfeit pills.

Pleasant Prairie authorities said they have also responded to an increasing share of drug overdose calls, including one Thursday night.

Man revived

Just before 5 p.m., Sgt. Zach Dutter helped revive a 31-year-old Milwaukee man at the intersection of 91st Street and 22nd Avenue. The man had passed out while driving.

“He was pulseless and not breathing when I got there,” he said. “I gave him his first dose of Narcan and by the time I got him out of the car that at least got him to breathing.”

Pleasant Prairie fire and rescue personnel transported the man to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital for further treatment. Dutter said none of the suspected counterfeit drugs were discovered with the man, who was eventually taken into custody for operating while intoxicated and felony bail jumping.

“He admitted to taking what he thought was cocaine and what he thought was heroin about five minutes before driving,” Dutter said.

Dutter said hospital staff were also busy with several more patients with suspected drug overdoses. Like Kenosha Police Department investigators, Pleasant Prairie authorities also believe that a “bad batch” of opioids is making its rounds.

“I do think it's important that we make the message clear that there's a bad batch out there and what you think may not be what it is. And, it is causing an uptick in overdoses,” he said.

10 essential documentaries on the opioid crisis 10 essential documentaries on the opioid crisis ‘The Crime of the Century’ ‘Recovery Boys’ ‘7 Days: The Opioid Crisis in Arkansas’ ‘Do No Harm: The Opioid Epidemic’ ‘Heroin(e)’ ‘This Might Hurt’ ‘The Pharmacist’ ‘Warning: This Drug May Kill You’ ‘The Trade’ ‘Dr. Feelgood’