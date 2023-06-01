A 32-year-old Kenosha man is facing charges after allegedly accidentally shooting a woman with a firearm.

Deshalon W. Hill was charged Thursday with felony first-degree recklessly endangering safety along with multiple misdemeanors including operating a firearm while intoxicated.

Hill was scheduled to make his initial appearance at Intake Court Thursday afternoon.

Criminal complaint

Kenosha Police officers responded to the 4900 block of 42nd Avenue around 10 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a woman shot in a leg. A responding officer spoke with the woman and and observed what appeared to be blood coming from her right calf.

Emergency responders with the Kenosha Fire Department also responded to help treat the woman who was eventually placed in an ambulance. The woman was later taken to an area hospital for treatment for embedded shrapnel.

The woman, according to the criminal complaint, initially didn't wish to make a complaint. However, while at the hospital an officer reportedly learned that Hill admitted to accidentally discharging his firearm, which struck the woman in the leg.

The woman, according to the complaint, also described how how she and Hill had gotten into an argument. Hill then reportedly took out the firearm, racked the slide back and attempted to intimidate her with it. The woman said she and Hill had been staying together for the last month and believed he was intoxicated at the time he allegedly discharged the firearm.

The woman reportedly said she assisted Hill in trying to hide the firearm.

A search warrant was obtained and the suspected firearm was found inside the residence.

