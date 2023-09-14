A 58-year-old Kenosha man faces criminal charges for allegedly threatening a woman with a firearm while intoxicated and then causing a brief standoff with police Wednesday night.

David H. Gatzke has been charged with felony second-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanors of operating a firearm while intoxicated, intentionally pointing a firearm at someone and use of a dangerous weapon, all with domestic abuse modifiers.

Gatzke made his initial appearance at Intake Court Thursday afternoon where Court Commissioner William Michels imposed a $7,500 cash bond. He remained in custody Thursday afternoon. A preliminary hearing has been set for Sept. 19.

According to the criminal complaint, shortly before 11 p.m. Kenosha police responded to a residence in the 5800 block 37th Avenue to a a weapons complaint.

Dispatch advised that a 60-year-old woman called to report that a man who was later identified as Gatzke, had been drinking heavily when he brought out a handgun and threatened to kill her with it, according to the complaint.

Upon arrival, officers made a tactical approach to the residence and the woman was located and escorted to safety. Officers made contact with the Gatzke over the phone, according to the complaint, and he ended up walking out of the residence and onto the porch.

Gatzke was reportedly ordered multiple times to place his hands on his head but Gatzke continued to place his hands on his head and then take them off. After some time, while still refusing to place his hands on his head, an officer reported he had to use a pepper ball to gain Gatzke’s compliance before he was taken into custody.

When questioned by police the woman reportedly said he had been drinking heavily that evening when they began to argue. Gatzke then reportedly came out with a handgun causing her to fear for her safety. Gatzke allegedly slammed the gun against a wall and threatened to kill the woman and her two kittens.

Police later searched the residence and found damage to a door and wall, along with numerous cans of beer and an empty 1.75 liter bottle of whiskey. They also recovered a loaded handgun with the safety turned off.

When questioned by police, Gatzke reportedly admitted to drinking, to getting into a verbal argument with the woman and to handling a handgun earlier that day. Gatzke, however, denied handling the weapon during the argument.

Gatzke was transported to an area hospital for a blood draw but refused to provide a sample and so a warrant was obtained for his blood. The results were not available Thursday.

Michel said the court was “very concerned” about the allegations in the criminal complaint.

“He’s putting this community, he’s putting this woman, he’s putting these officers all at a substantial harm’s risk. In this case, they did have to do some very serious steps to control this individual,” Michel said.

Gatzke was represented by attorney Benjamin Schwarz. Attorney Thomas Binger appeared for the state.

