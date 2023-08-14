A 31-year-old Kenosha man is facing numerous criminal charges stemming from an Aug. 10 incident during which he allegedly illegally possessed firearms, damaged property and later threatened a police officer.

The man also faces charges stemming from an incident in July where he allegedly battered a woman and injured a child inside a residence.

Austin J. Reynosa-Harris was charged with felonies including three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, threat to a law enforcement officer and child abuse, among a handful of misdemeanors in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Reynosa-Harris made his initial appearance Aug. 11 where a court commissioner imposed a $25,000 cash bond. He remained in custody Monday afternoon in the county jail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Criminal complaint

On the night of Aug. 10, Kenosha Police went to a residence in the 3800 block of 11th Avenue after a woman indicated Reynosa-Harris was breaking the door and she was barricaded in the house children, according to the complaint.

Upon arrival, officers could reportedly hear Reynosa-Harris loudly yelling insidea and the front door appeared to be damaged from forced entry. An officer noted a couch was blocking the pathway into the residence.

Officers began giving commands and Reynosa-Harris yelled back for officers to shoot him, according to the complaint, and officers believed that Reynosa-Harris was trying to break into the room where the woman and young children were hiding. An officer reportedly began to try to detain the Reynosa-Harris but Reynosa-Harris refused to show his right hand and was showing active resistance to officers.

An officer reportedly stunned Reynosa-Harris with a Taser and he was taken into custody. The woman was located in the bedroom with five children.

After Reynosa-Harris was taken into custody a protective sweep of the residence was conducted and in plain view was a pistol and shotgun with a scraped off serial number were located, according to the complaint. Both firearms were reportedly loaded and ready to fire. They allegedly belonged to Reynosa-Harris. A third firearm was later located.

While in custody at a hospital Reynosa-Harris, according to the complaint, called an officer derogatory names and threatened to hurt him.

Another incident inside the residence reportedly occurred on July 23 but was not reported to authorities at that time.