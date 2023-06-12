A 40-year-old Kenosha man accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a young child is facing numerous criminal charges.

Anthony J. Sconzert was charged Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with over a dozen felonies including three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child under 12, five counts of exposing himself to a child, one count of threats to injure or accuse of a crime and possession of narcotic drugs, among other serious charges.

Sconzert made his initial appearance at Intake Court Monday afternoon where Court Commissioner Loren Keating imposed a $100,000 cash bond. He has been in custody since Friday.

Kenosha Police arrested Sconzert Friday evening at his residence in the 5100 block of Eighth Avenue, according to the criminal complaint. When the residence was searched investigators also reportedly found a pill that tested positive for fentanyl.

Prosecutors are recommending that Sconzert be placed on lifetime supervision based on the serious offenses.

A preliminary hearing is set for June 22.