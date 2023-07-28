A 25-year-old Kenosha man is accused of possessing a numerous amount illegal drugs and attempting to sell them in the city.

Joshua D. Garcia was charged Friday in Kenosha County with felonies of possession with intent to deliver 200 grams or less of THC, possession with intent to deliver phencyclidine, possession with intent to deliver amphetamine, unauthorized use of an individual's personal identifying information or documents and possession of cocaine, among other charges.

Garcia made his initial appearance Friday afternoon at Intake Court. He is being held on a $15,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 1.

Criminal complaint

On Wednesday, a Kenosha Police officer conducted a traffic stop in the 2200 block of 60th Street of vehicle lacking a front registration plate.

The officer, according to the criminal complaint, spoke with the owner and driver of the vehicle.

The officer reportedly noticed the driver's hands were twitching and he appeared nervous.

Another officer spoke with the front passenger who allegedly provided a false name. Officers later identified the man as Garcia, according to the complaint.

Officers reportedly smelled the odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle and ordered the vehicle's occupants to exit the vehicle.

Officers reportedly recovered THC cartridges on the passenger side seat where Garcia had been sitting along with a backpack on the floor that was between his legs.

Inside the backpack officers reportedly located marijuana, mushrooms that tested positive for phencyclidine, amphetamines, a vaporizer and thousands of dollars in cash, among other things.

When officers attempted to take Garcia into custody he allegedly began to actively resist by placing his hands in front of his body. He then tried to run away but was unsuccessful.

The traffic stop took place within 1,000 feet of an elementary school.

When questioned, the driver of the vehicle reportedly said he had no knowledge of the contraband that was located in the backpack and that Garcia had it on him when he picked him up.

The driver also reportedly said Garcia had been selling marijuana, mushrooms (psilocybin), Xanax and cocaine for months and said he purchased marijuana from Garcia in the past.

The driver also reportedly said he picked up Garcia from his girlfriend's house in the 3100 block of Market Lane and observed Garcia put marijuana and cocaine into his backpack from the "hutch" of girlfriend's apartment prior to leaving the residence.

A search warrant for Garcia's girlfriend's apartment yielded a small amount of cocaine, according to the complaint.

When questioned by police Garcia, a convicted felon, reportedly admitted that he provided a false name to officers during the stop.

"The defendant stated he provided officers with his little brother’s name in hopes that he would not get caught or get in trouble, " according to the complaint.

