A 65-year-old Kenosha man is accused of maintaining a drug trafficking place near a Downtown high school while out on bond.
Roy C. Tate Sr. is charged with numerous felonies including three counts of manufacturing/ delivering cocaine on or near a school, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Tate made his initial appearance at Intake Court Wednesday afternoon where a court commissioner imposed a $20,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 22.
A Kenosha Police detective learned through a confidential informant that Tate was dealing cocaine in Kenosha, according to the criminal complaint.
Last month, the detective arranged for the confidential informant to make three controlled buys from Tate who allegedly sold cocaine within 1,000 feet of Reuther High School while inside a vehicle.
After the controlled buys the detective drafted a search warrant for Tate's residence in the 5000 block of 22nd Avenue. The search warrant was executed Tuesday.
Inside Tate's bedroom police found three dozen baggies containing a white substance that tested positive for cocaine, according to the complaint. Officers also reportedly recovered a semi-automatic handgun with a scratched off serial number and a jar filled with THC.
Tate is a convicted felon who was convicted of failing to register as a sex offender in 2013. Tate was out on bond for misdemeanor charges of battery, domestic abuse and bail jumping at the time his most recent alleged crimes were committed.
Photos of 25 iconic actors at the start of their careers vs. now
Not only is Hollywood an incredibly hard place to get your foot in the door, but it's an even more difficult one to stick around in for decades. Ever-changing trends, shifting audience preferences, and persistent ageism can mean that today's biggest stars could soon become tomorrow's has-beens.
Though crafting a long-lasting career in the industry seems next to impossible, there are a handful of actors who have withstood the test of time. Their careers—some of which began when they were just kids—have spanned decades and are still thriving. These stars have churned out hit after hit, set box office records, and wormed their way deep into the hearts of audiences around the world.
In celebration of these beloved stars,
Stacker looked back at photos of 25 actors from around the time they got their big break and traced their careers to where they are today. Using information from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, and celebrity news outlets like People, the following list highlights the careers of these icons.
Read on to see if your favorite actor made the cut.
Michael Putland // Getty Images
Tom Cruise at the start
Tom Cruise burst onto the scene in 1983 with three hit movies: "Risky Business," "The Outsiders," and "All the Right Moves." He soon followed with turns in "Top Gun," "Rain Man," and "Born of the Fourth of July," which quickly cemented his status as one of Hollywood's most sought-after leading men throughout the '80s and '90s.
Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
Tom Cruise now
In the 40 years since his big break, Cruise has won three Golden Globes and has been nominated for three acting Academy Awards. Now in his 60s, Cruise is mainly an action star, appearing in movies like the "Mission: Impossible" franchise and 2022's hugely successful and long-awaited "Top Gun" sequel, "Top Gun: Maverick." Among celebrity watchers, Cruise is just as well-known for his personal life, like his marriages to Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes as well as his devotion to Scientology.
Mike Coppola/WireImage // Getty Images
Meryl Streep now
Widely regarded as one of the most talented actors of her generation, Streep has starred in a huge number of critically acclaimed films and blockbusters alike over the last five decades, including "Mamma Mia!," "The Devil Wears Prada," "Julie & Julia," and "The Bridges of Madison County." If that list isn't evidence enough of her talent, she currently holds the record for both
the most acting Oscar nominations of all time (21) and the most Golden Globe nominations of all time (32).
Arturo Holmes/WireImage // Getty Images
Morgan Freeman at the start
Morgan Freeman also
got his start on the stage. Some of his earliest notable roles were in an all-Black production of "Hello, Dolly!" and the Broadway hit "The Mighty Gents," which earned him a Tony nomination in 1978. He also rose to fame playing the Easy Reader on the '70s Children's Television Workshop series "The Electric Company" before the release of his first big film, "Eyewitness," in 1981.
Kyle Ericksen/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images
Morgan Freeman now
Freeman now has 50 years and more than 100 films under his belt, as well as an Oscar for his work in "Million Dollar Baby." Some of his most acclaimed films to date also include "Driving Miss Daisy," "The Shawshank Redemption," "Invictus," and "The Bucket List." His distinctively deep voice has also made him a prolific narrator, lending his voice to a significant number of documentary projects, from "March of the Penguins" to "Through the Wormhole."
Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images
Nicole Kidman at the start
Australian native
Nicole Kidman's breakthrough role was in "Dead Calm," a 1989 film set on the Great Barrier Reef. Though she had been appearing in Australian movies since 1983, the psychological thriller was the first to bring her critical acclaim internationally. The following year, Kidman starred in "Days of Thunder" alongside Tom Cruise, whom she married later that year, and things took off for her from there.
Patrick Riviere // Getty Images
Nicole Kidman now
These days, Kidman is best known for projects like "The Hours," "Eyes Wide Shut," "Moulin Rouge!" and "The Others." More recently, she's branched into TV, with well-received roles in series like HBO's "Big Little Lies" and Hulu's "Nine Perfect Strangers." For her performances, Kidman has won an Emmy, five Golden Globes, and an Academy Award (becoming the first Australian to win Best Actress).
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Tom Hanks at the start
Though many would think of him today as the quintessential movie star, Tom Hanks' first project was on the small screen. He starred in the ABC sitcom "Bosom Buddies" with actor Peter Scolari as two friends who dress in drag in order to live in a well-priced hotel that's only for women. Though the show ran for two seasons from 1980 to 1982, it wasn't until the 1984 romantic-comedy "Splash" with Daryl Hannah that audiences began to recognize Hanks as a true leading man.
20th Century-Fox // Getty Images
Tom Hanks now
After "Splash," Hanks spent the rest of the '80s and '90s landing a slew of fan-favorite roles in movies like "The Money Pit," "Big," and "A League of Their Own." His most famous projects are almost too extensive to name—"Toy Story," "Forrest Gump," "Saving Private Ryan," "Philadelphia," "Sleepless in Seattle," and the list goes on and on. With over
$9 billion in global ticket sales, Hanks is the second-highest-grossing actor worldwide. His performances have earned him two Oscars and four Golden Globes. In addition to appearing in front of the camera, Hanks is also a prolific director and producer.
Kate Green // Getty Images
Angela Bassett at the start
Two of Angela Basset's earliest speaking roles were in 1991's "Boyz n the Hood" and 1992's "Malcolm X." But it was her depiction of Tina Turner in 1993's "What's Love Got to Do With It" that earned her wide acclaim, with
one critic calling it "the performance of a lifetime."
Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
Angela Bassett now
Despite winning two Golden Globes, a recent NAACP Image Award for Entertainer of the Year, and
an honorary Academy Award, it seems Bassett has no plans to slow down anytime soon. More recently, she's endeared herself to a new generation of fans with her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing as Queen Ramonda in "Black Panther," "Avengers: Endgame," and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." She's also become a fixture on television, thanks to the horror anthology series "American Horror Story" and the Fox drama "9-1-1."
Emma McIntyre/WireImage // Getty Images
George Clooney at the start
Heartthrob George Clooney got his big break on "The Facts of Life," the beloved spinoff of "Diff'rent Strokes," which he appeared in during the mid-'80s. After a handful of episodes of "Roseanne" at the end of the decade, he shot to fame
as Dr. Doug Ross on the drama "ER." It didn't take long for Clooney to shift his focus to the big screen though, starring in "From Dusk Till Dawn," "One Fine Day," "Out of Sight," and "Three Kings" in the late '90s.
Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
George Clooney now
At the turn of the 21st century, Clooney really showed off his acting chops in movies like "The Perfect Storm" and the Coen brothers' "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" and he won over the masses thanks to the "Ocean's Eleven" franchise. Clooney has had an illustrious career, winning two Academy Awards: one for his acting work in "Syriana" and another for producing "Argo." While he's slowed down on the acting front in recent years, his producing and directing credits continue to grow.
Joshua Sammer // Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow at the start
Kids these days would call
Gwyneth Paltrow a "nepo baby," but others might consider her Hollywood royalty; she's the daughter of actor Blythe Danner and late director Bruce Paltrow. Her big break came when she was cast as Wendy in "Hook," her godfather Steven Spielberg's Peter Pan retelling from 1991. Over the next decade, she went from up-and-comer to bona fide star with appearances in major movies like "Se7en," "Emma," and "Shakespeare in Love."
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow now
After starting her own family in the mid-2000s with ex-husband Chris Martin, Paltrow began scaling back the number of roles she would accept. One of her most memorable from the last 15 years though is Pepper Potts, who she played in seven movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. These days, she's best known for her lifestyle brand, Goop.
Stefanie Keenan // Getty Images for Netflix
Jennifer Lopez at the start
A singer, actor, and dancer, triple-threat Jennifer Lopez has always been the full package. In the late '80s and early '90s, she had a successful career as a professional dancer, working with MC Hammer, New Kids on the Block, and Janet Jackson. She was also hired as a Fly Girl on the sketch comedy show "In Living Color." A few years later, she became a household name when she was cast as Selena Quintanilla-Pérez in the 1997 biopic "Selena."
Ron Davis // Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez now
Though Lopez's acting career continued to thrive, she's also had a successful run as a pop star with hits like "If You Had My Love," "Ain't It Funny," and "I'm Real" throughout the late '90s and early 2000s. Now, she's had eight studio albums, a Las Vegas residency, and, in 2014,
she received the Billboard Icon Award—making her the first woman to do so. She's also continued to focus on acting; some of her biggest commercial hits are "Maid in Manhattan," "Monster-in-Law," and "Hustlers."
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic // Getty Images
Leonardo DiCaprio at the start
Though Leonardo DiCaprio starred in commercials as a youngster, his career really took off when he became a teenager. First, it was the TV series "Growing Pains" in the early '90s and his critically acclaimed performance in 1993's "What's Eating Gilbert Grape." Later that decade, films like "Romeo + Juliet" in 1996 and the box-office-smashing "Titanic" in 1997 made DiCaprio the star he is today.
Catherine McGann // Getty Images
Leonardo DiCaprio now
Having worked steadily for the last three decades, DiCarprio's resume has been jam-packed with major projects from acclaimed directors, including hits like "Catch Me If You Can," "Inception," "The Wolf of Wall Street," "The Revenant," and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Outside of work, he's a devoted environmental activist and a
member of the United Nations Messenger of Peace program. He also frequently lands himself in the tabloids thanks to his eventful love life.
Samir Hussein/WireImage // Getty Images
Jodie Foster at the start
Jodie Foster jumped into acting feet-first as a preteen in the 1970s. She appeared in numerous Disney films, including, most memorably, 1976's "Freaky Friday." But Foster first truly proved herself in Martin Scorsese's "Taxi Driver" the same year, which earned the actor her first Oscar nomination at the age of 14.
ABC Television // Getty Images
Robert De Niro now
In 1973, De Niro collaborated with Martin Scorsese for the first time on "Mean Streets." That film made him a commercial success and opened the door for projects like "The Godfather Part II," "Raging Bull," "Taxi Driver," and "Goodfellas." With two Academy Award wins under his belt, De Niro is also an accomplished producer and the founder of the world-renowned Tribeca Film Festival.
Arturo Holmes // Getty Images for Tribeca Festival
Brad Pitt at the start
After appearing on hit TV series throughout the '80s, from "Growing Pains" to "Dallas" to "21 Jump Street," Brad Pitt was launched into the public eye as a cowboy-hat-wearing drifter in 1991's "Thelma & Louise." Following that career-changing role, Pitt was cast in several big-budget films throughout the remainder of the decade including "A River Runs Through It," "Legends of the Fall," and "Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles."
Michael Putland // Getty Images
Brad Pitt now
In the three decades since his breakout role, Pitt has proven himself to be an
incredibly bankable actor, with some of his biggest films being "World War Z," "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button," and the "Oceans" franchise. He's also an accomplished producer, having nabbed an Academy Award for producing the Best Picture-winning "12 Years a Slave." Outside of work, he's a passionate environmental activist and is well-known for his relationship history, which includes marriages to both Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie.
Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage // Getty Images
Halle Berry now
In the 2000s, Berry appeared in the "X-Men" franchise as Storm, as a Bond girl in "Die Another Day," and as the eponymous Catwoman in the much-maligned 2004 film. But her most acclaimed role was in "Monster's Ball." She won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2002 for her performance in the drama,
becoming the first Black woman to ever take home that particular trophy—a record that still holds true today, 20 years later. Berry now also spends time behind the scenes directing; she made her directorial debut with the 2020 film "Bruised."
Lionel Hahn // Getty Images
Michelle Yeoh at the start
Another former beauty queen (she competed in Miss World 1983), Malaysian actor Michelle Yeoh got her acting start in several Hong Kong action films, but she saw her career begin to take off in the '90s thanks to the 1997 James Bond movie "Tomorrow Never Dies" and Ang Lee's "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" in 2000.
HECTOR MATA/AFP via Getty Images
Michelle Yeoh now
Yeoh's body of work has been a mix of period dramas ("Memoirs of a Geisha" in 2005), rom-coms ("Crazy Rich Asians" in 2018), and superhero films ("Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" in 2021). In 2023, she made history when she became
the first Asian woman to win the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."
Lionel Hahn // Getty Images
Harrison Ford at the start
Harrison Ford spent much of the '60s and early '70s taking on minor parts in movies and TV shows, from "Gunsmoke" to "Ironside." But his breakout role came in George Lucas's iconic 1973 movie "American Graffiti"—and his relationship with the director changed the course of his career. In 1977, Ford's performance as Han Solo in "Star Wars" took him from fringe star to mainstream success. He's reprised the role several times over the last 45 years.
Archive Photos // Getty Images
Harrison Ford now
In addition to "Star Wars," Ford has appeared in a number of memorable franchises, like the "Indiana Jones" series, the "Blade Runner" movies, and the "Jack Ryan" universe. He's also had plenty of standalone success in films like "Witness" (for which he was nominated for an Academy Award), "Working Girl," "The Fugitive," "Air Force One," "42," and "The Age of Adaline." More recently, he's lit up the small screen with his roles in "1923" and "Shrinking."
Samir Hussein/WireImage // Getty Images
Matt Damon at the start
In 1997, after years of work on the project, Matt Damon released his breakthrough movie, "Good Will Hunting," which he co-wrote with his longtime collaborator and friend Ben Affleck. The film won the duo both the Oscar and the Golden Globe for Best Screenplay and skyrocketed them both into elite Hollywood circles.
Kurt Krieger // Corbis via Getty Images
Matt Damon now
From there, Damon went on to appear in several hit films, such as "Saving Private Ryan," "The Talented Mr. Ripley," the "Ocean's" franchise, "The Bourne Identity," "The Departed," and "The Martian." His work as an actor and producer has nabbed him several more awards and nominations, including four additional Oscar nods.
Andreas Rentz // Getty Images
Will Smith at the start
Will Smith didn't start out as an actor but as a musician. In 1988,
he won the first Grammy Award ever given out in the rap category for his single "Parents Just Don't Understand" with DJ Jazzy Jeff. Two years later, Smith parlayed that success into a career as an actor after landing the lead role in the sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."
Harry Langdon // Getty Images
Will Smith now
Smith has gone on to star in a number of commercially successful films throughout the '90s and 2000s including "Bad Boys," "Independence Day," "Men in Black," and "I Am Legend." However, his personal life has recently overshadowed his professional success; at the 2022 Academy Awards, he won his first Oscar for "King Richard" but was banned from attending the awards ceremony for 10 years after slapping Chris Rock on stage.
Matt Winkelmeyer // Getty Images
Jane Fonda at the start
1960 was a big year for Jane Fonda—it
marked her professional acting debut, in the Broadway flop "There Was a Little Girl," and her far more successful rom-com, "Tall Story." A decade later, the captivating actor took home her first Academy Award for her performance in "Klute."
Warner Brothers // Getty Images
Jane Fonda now
Now the recipient of an additional Oscar, several Golden Globes, and an Emmy, Fonda has a resume a mile long. Some of her more well-known projects include the films "Julia," "Coming Home," and "On Golden Pond," as well as the Netflix series "Grace and Frankie." In addition to acting, Fonda found success with her workout videos in the '80s and '90s and she spends much of her time advocating for political causes.
Dimitrios Kambouris // Getty Images
Jackie Chan at the start
Often considered
one of the best action stars of all time, Jackie Chan began acting as a young boy in Hong Kong, taking bit parts in various children's films in the '60s and '70s. It wasn't until 1978, with the release of "Snake in the Eagle's Shadow," that he became a known name.
Central Press // Getty Images
Jackie Chan now
Now with more than 100 movies to his name, including the "Rush Hour" franchise, the "Kung Fu Panda" films, "The Karate Kid" remake, and "Shanghai Knights," Chan is a bona fide international superstar, known for both his comedic chops and his martial arts skills. His films have
grossed over $2.6 billion in global ticket sales.
VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Christian Bale at the start
British actor Christian Bale
landed his breakthrough role at just 13 years old in Steven Spielberg's "Empire of the Sun" in 1987. He went on to have a successful career as a young actor throughout the '90s, working on projects like the Disney musical "Newsies," the TV adaptation of "Treasure Island," and historical dramas "Henry V" and "Little Women."
Paul Harris // Getty Images
Christian Bale now
Unlike many
other child actors who saw their star fizzle over the years, Bale has been just as successful, if not more so, as an adult. Some of his biggest hits have been "American Psycho," "The Fighter," "The Machinist," "American Hustle," and the "Dark Knight" trilogy. He has won both an Academy Award and two Golden Globes for his work.
Jerod Harris/WireImage // Getty Images
Sally Field at the start
In the 1960s, Sally Field was the quintessential girl next door, getting her start on TV sitcoms like "Gidget" and "The Flying Nun" before moving to television movies like "Sybil" and to the big screen with films like "Smokey and the Bandit." Her range and ability to go from playing lighthearted and fun characters to more serious and dramatic ones is what cemented her as one of the most sought-after leading ladies of the '70s and '80s.
Jack Knox/Hulton Archive // Getty Images
Sally Field now
After winning two Academy Awards in the '80s, Field had her choice of roles. She starred in commercial hits that became instant classics like "Steel Magnolias" and "Mrs. Doubtfire" and critically acclaimed films like "Forrest Gump" and "Lincoln." She also appeared on TV series like "ER" and "Brothers & Sisters," and even made her way to Broadway.
JC Olivera/WireImage // Getty Images
Denzel Washington at the start
Denzel Washington got his start in the medical drama "St. Elsewhere" in 1982. He then transitioned to the big screen by starring in war dramas like "Glory," political dramas like "Malcolm X," thrillers like "The Pelican Brief," and heart-crushing Oscar winners like "Philadelphia."
Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
Denzel Washington now
The winner of two Academy Awards, two Golden Globes, and a Tony Award, Washington has split his time between the screen and the stage. Throughout the current century, some of his biggest hits include "Remember the Titans," "Training Day," "The Manchurian Candidate," and "The Equalizer." A force behind the scenes as well, he's acted as a producer and director on several envelope-pushing projects like 2016's "Fences."
Ivan Romano // Getty Images
Julia Roberts at the start
Many stars had a slow start in the industry, toiling away in small, low-budget roles for years before landing those big breakout parts. But not Julia Roberts. Just a year after she began acting professionally,
she landed a part in the 1988 movie "Mystic Pizza," which she immediately followed up with "Steel Magnolias" and then "Pretty Woman"—both of which garnered Roberts her first two Oscar nominations.
S. Granitz/WireImage // Getty Images
Julia Roberts now
Roberts has added a slew of rom-coms and dramas to her oeuvre over the course of her 35-year career, including "My Best Friend's Wedding," "Runaway Bride," "Erin Brockovich" (which won her an Oscar), and "Eat Pray Love." In addition to her on-screen work, she owns a production company, is the face of cosmetics brand Lancôme, and works with charities like UNICEF and the Red Cross.
Story editing by Jaimie Etkin. Copy editing by Tim Bruns.
Vittorio Zunino Celotto // Getty Images
