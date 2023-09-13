A 65-year-old Kenosha man is accused of maintaining a drug trafficking place near a Downtown high school while out on bond.

Roy C. Tate Sr. is charged with numerous felonies including three counts of manufacturing/ delivering cocaine on or near a school, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Tate made his initial appearance at Intake Court Wednesday afternoon where a court commissioner imposed a $20,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 22.

A Kenosha Police detective learned through a confidential informant that Tate was dealing cocaine in Kenosha, according to the criminal complaint.

Last month, the detective arranged for the confidential informant to make three controlled buys from Tate who allegedly sold cocaine within 1,000 feet of Reuther High School while inside a vehicle.

After the controlled buys the detective drafted a search warrant for Tate's residence in the 5000 block of 22nd Avenue. The search warrant was executed Tuesday.

Inside Tate's bedroom police found three dozen baggies containing a white substance that tested positive for cocaine, according to the complaint. Officers also reportedly recovered a semi-automatic handgun with a scratched off serial number and a jar filled with THC.

Tate is a convicted felon who was convicted of failing to register as a sex offender in 2013. Tate was out on bond for misdemeanor charges of battery, domestic abuse and bail jumping at the time his most recent alleged crimes were committed.

