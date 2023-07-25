A 32-year-old Kenosha woman is accused of neglecting her four young children for hours late Monday.

Paris Capree Jones was charged Tuesday with two felony counts of neglecting a child under six and two misdemeanor counts of neglecting a child in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Jones, who made her initial appearance at Intake Court Tuesday afternoon, is being held on a $1,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 1.

Shortly after midnight on Monday a Kenosha Police officer responded to a residence in the 6500 block of Fifth Avenue in Kenosha after police in Zion, Illinois, requested Kenosha Police respond to this location as they were responding to a domestic incident involving children in their jurisdiction and requested officers check the welfare of children at this address.

Upon arrival, the Kenosha officer reportedly made contact with four very young children in the home who were alone with no adult supervision or a babysitter.

One of the young children who was supposed to be in charge, according to the complaint, said they do not know how long ago their mother had left before police arrived and said that she went out to get groceries.

The residence was reportedly dirty with old food lying around.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Jones reportedly arrived back at the residence and told the officer she had left around 9 p.m. to go get food from a fast food restaurant.

Jones reportedly did not return with any food and admitted to drinking wine. Jones, according to the complaint, also said she had left the children home in the past and did not think it was concerning.

Another officer reportedly located an open can of alcohol and a knife in the residence in reach of children.

When told by DCFS that they would be taking her children into custody, Jones reportedly became very angry, loud and began to use vulgar and obscene language. She also reportedly urinated while being placed in handcuffs.