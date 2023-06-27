A 66-year-old Kenosha pastor is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child over several years.

David T. DeBerge was charged this month with repeated felony sexual assault of same child (at least three violations of first-degree sexual assault) and another sexual assault-related felony in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

DeBerge made his initial appearance at Intake Court Monday where a court commissioner imposed a $25,000 cash bond. DeBerge posted bond Tuesday, according to court records.

A preliminary hearing is set for July 7. As a condition of his bond DeBerge is to have not contact with minors.

According to the criminal complaint, late last year a Kenosha police officer spoke with a person who wished to report a prior sexual assault allegedly committed by DeBerge.

The person said alleged sexual assaults occurred in a home between 2012 and 2016, starting when the person was in third or fourth grade, according to the complaint.

DeBerge reportedly assaulted the complainant as punishment for misbehaving or rebelling. The person also reportedly told investigators DeBerge would watch them take showers and take pictures of them fully naked.

When questioned by police DeBerge denied the allegations, according to the criminal complaint, but said that he disciplined the person in an “old school way.”

DeBerge, a chaplain for a local American Legion, faces decades in prison if convicted.