Kenosha police arrested a man following a domestic disturbance that was reported to involve a gun and brief standoff that occurred in the 5800 block of 37th Avenue late Wednesday.

The incident was reported just before 11 p.m. where several squads responded to a home in the city’s McKinley neighborhood.

According to Lt. Jeffrey Galley, police received information that the 58-year-old Kenosha man had allegedly used a firearm and “pointed it at his significant other.” The suspect had also allegedly made threats toward the 60-year-old woman, Galley said.

“We were able to get there and get her to safety relatively quick,” he said. The man and police officers later engaged in a “short standoff,” according to Galley.

“Ultimately we were able to get him to come out and he peacefully surrendered,” he said. The man was in custody just before 11:30 p.m., but had not yet been transported to the Kenosha County Jail early Thursday.

Galley said police are recommending charges against the man that include domestic violence and disorderly conduct while armed, aiming and pointing a weapon and second-degree reckless endangering safety.

