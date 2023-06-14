Law enforcement leaders in Kenosha County indicate their personnel now utilize body cameras and, in most cases, also have dashboard cameras.

They also believe the ability to have a recording of incidents and interactions provides numerous benefits for both the department and the public.

Camera use by local police departments rises, but are they worth it? Experts disagree An investigation by Lee Enterprises and Type Investigations looked at how agencies have responded to calls for more accountability — including the use of cameras — after George Floyd's murder.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Colin Coultrip said cameras can capture people’s emotions and demeanor and are beneficial for report writing and court-related purposes.

“They are beneficial in proving or disproving complaints,” Coultrip said. “These body cameras have also been very beneficial in handling citizen complaints and proving false claims of Kenosha Sheriff's Department wrongdoing.”

Kenosha Police Chief Patrick Patton and Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana both pointed to the cameras’ benefits in court, providing evidence when prosecuting cases.

With video evidence, it doesn’t have to be a “he said/she said” scenario, Patton noted.

“It gives a clearer picture,” Patton said. “They’ve been really beneficial in the prosecution of cases and in increasing our credibility.”

The cameras also add transparency and give the departments internal oversight on officers' behavior during incidents. That means training can be improved by looking over real-life public interactions.

Smetana and Patton said initial concerns about the cameras from officers have been dispelled over the years as they became more common.

“Part of the challenge was, in the past when body cameras were first coming out, they were looked at with a skeptical eye by officers and the public,” Smetana said. “It’s become such a normal piece of equipment here.”

But while they are “invaluable” as a tool, Smetana said, “they have limitations.”

“From the public perspective, the body camera footage is not like watching a movie,” Smetana said. “You’re getting a very narrow perspective of what’s going on. So you’re not catching everything.”

Technical issues can also become points of suspicion, Coultrip said.

“Battery life is a big issue,” Coultrip said. “Occasionally incidents are not recorded due to this, although this has been a rare occurrence. When this happens, the public may think we are trying to hide something and they don’t understand that the technology does have limitations.”

Few agencies remain camera shy Data gathered from October 2022 to May 2023 shows of the 142 agencies that answered questions on camera availability or use, 93 said they had both body and dashboard cameras for at least one of their members and vehicles.​

Data gathered from October 2022 to May 2023 shows of the 142 agencies that answered questions on camera availability or use, 93 said they had both body and dashboard cameras for at least one of their members and vehicles.​

Costs and upkeep are also concerns, both for the body cameras themselves and the large amounts of footage and data being collected and stored.

Public information requests now often call for body camera footage, which requires extensive work to find, clear of personal information and release.

“It’s created quite the workload,” Patton said.

Ultimately, the tool requires time and money to be properly useful. However, Patton said he expects cameras to continue to improve as technology gets better.

Smetana said officers both new and old understand and value the benefits they bring.

Fires erupt in the rioting a night later in the aftermath of Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake Fire Danish Brotherhood fire Fire Fire Fire Fire Fire Fire 20200824_235618.jpg 20200824_235743.jpg 20200824_235547.jpg 20200824_235552.jpg