The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department released the number of ordinance violations, misdemeanor and felony criminal arrests, along with the number of calls for service, that occurred during the Country Thunder Music Festival in Randall last week.

Country Thunder is the popular four-day country music festival that draws tens of thousands of music fans and high-profile recording artists from across the nation to the Shadow Hill Ranch in western Kenosha County each summer.

Deputies with the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, the local law enforcement agency tasked with responding to the festival, issued 164 county ordinance citations. Deputies also arrested nine misdemeanors and three for felonies.

Overall, the department responded to 433 calls for service.

Total County Ordinance Citations - 164

Underage alcohol violation – 106

Obstructing/resisting an officer – 15

Disorderly conduct – 4

Trespass to land – 4

Possession of marijuana – 3

Possession of drug paraphernalia – 2

Criminal damage to property – 2

Identification card violation – 2

Theft-2

Defrauding a recreational facility – 9

Possession of tobacco by minors – 2

Battery – 1

Possession of fireworks – 3

Lewd and lascivious behavior – 9

Misdemeanor Criminal Arrests – 9

Disorderly conduct – 2

Obstructing an officer – 2

Resisting an officer – 1

Receiving stolen property – 4

Felony Criminal Arrests - 3

Receiving stolen property greater than $10,000 – 3

Three charged with felonies

Thousands of dollars worth of Country Thunder wristbands were stolen over the weekend and criminal charges were filed against three Illinois adults who allegedly received the stolen property.

Wristbands serve to identify the wearer as a ticketholder for the music event and grant the wearer access to different areas based on the kind of wristband it is.

Thomas C. Bernatek, Amelia M. Miulli and Morgan C. Timmons, all 18 years old and from Park Ridge, Ill., were charged Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Each made their initial appearance at Intake Court Tuesday afternoon. They are each charged with receiving stolen property valued over $10,000 as party to a crime, a Class G felony.

Each is out on a $500 cash bond. They are due back in court Aug. 2.

Photos: Those we've lost in 2023 Tina Turner Raquel Welch Jim Brown Harry Belafonte Lisa Marie Presley David Crosby Lance Reddick Richard Belzer Cindy Williams Alan Arkin Gordon Lightfoot Jeff Beck Bobby Caldwell Gary Rossington Wayne Shorter Jerry Springer Jacklyn Zeman John Beasley Michael Lerner Tom Sizemore Charles Kimbrough Julian Sands Cynthia Weil Sheldon Harnick Barrett Strong Willis Reed Tim McCarver Billy Packer The Iron Sheik Treat Williams Daniel Ellsberg Pat Robertson Robert Blake Ted Kaczynski Lloyd Morrisett Chaim Topol Len Goodman Burt Bacharach Stella Stevens Barry Humphries Annie Wersching Dave Hollis Christine King Farris David Jude Jolicoeur Robbie Knievel Gina Lollobrigida Lynette Hardaway ("Diamond") Adam Rich Bobby Hull Charles White Jerry Richardson Sister André Tatjana Patitz Russell Banks Cardinal George Pell Ken Block Walter Cunningham Anton Walkes Pat Schroeder Seymour Stein Klaus Teuber Ginnie Newhart Vida Blue Martin Amis Doyle Brunson Hodding Carter III Ray Stevenson Astrud Gilberto Tori Bowie Silvio Berlusconi John Goodenough Coco Lee Jane Birkin Tony Bennett Sinéad O’Connor