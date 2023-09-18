Kenosha police arrested a man after he shot another man, injuring him in the 6300 block of Seventh Avenue Monday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at 1:50 p.m. just east of Froedtert Kenosha Urgent Care Center, 6308 Eighth Ave., according to Sgt. Dusty Nichols of the Kenosha Police Department. The victim and the suspect were apparently having an argument over money when the shooting occurred, according to an initial investigation.

Nichols said that the victim, a 21-year-old Kenosha man, ran into the urgent care center immediately after he was shot. The man was then transferred to Froedtert Hospital Pleasant Prairie for treatment of his injuries, which were not life threatening, Nichols said. His condition was not immediately known. The victim had been shot in the armpit, according to police.

Authorities later tracked the suspect, a Kenosha man in his mid-20s, to his residence and he was arrested, Nichols said. Police are recommending a charge of attempted homicide in incident.

