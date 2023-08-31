The 17-year-old who allegedly fled a Kenosha accident, later hiding in a restaurant bathroom as police apprehended a different couple, appeared in court Thursday.

Jamonte D. Wright, of Kenosha, has been charged with felony hit-and-run involving injury for his alleged actions the night of July 20. Wright appeared in Intake Court for a status conference where his $500 cash bond was continued.

Wright is out of custody and another status conference has been set for Sept. 21.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle injury crash shortly before 11 p.m. on July 20 in the 7500 block of Green Bay Road. Upon arrival, an officer saw a black SUV that was flipped upside down and surrounded by personal items on the road that appeared to have been inside the SUV.

The officer, according to the criminal complaint, also observed a red Honda Civic with heavy front end damage. The Civic was abandoned, but the keys were still in the vehicle. The abandoned Civic reportedly had a strong odor of marijuana.

The female operator of the SUV reportedly told the officer she may have made a left turn from a lane where she was not supposed to turn left. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A short while later, an officer spoke with the owner of the Civic who reportedly said she had been working and Wright had borrowed her vehicle, according to the complaint.

The woman in the SUV reportedly told police that the person driving the Civic left before ever checking to see whether she was OK. She also reportedly said said that when the Civic hit her vehicle, it caused her vehicle to flip, and that the Civic appeared to be speeding.

Another officer responded to Applebee’s, 6950 75th St., near the crash scene.

“Someone had called to say that the suspect(s) who ran from the Civic were at Applebee’s and also that there was a fight at Applebee’s,” according to the complaint. “Multiple subjects were removed from the men’s bathroom.”

Wright, along with four others, were removed, along with a nearly full bottle of tequila. The bathroom also reportedly smelled “strongly of unburnt marijuana.”

A passenger of the Civic reportedly identified Wright as the driver.

A Black Illinois couple who were inside the restaurant with their baby boy were arrested by police searching for the suspects who fled.

Last week, area activists and the attorney of the family involved in the arrests decried actions of local law enforcement agencies, the district attorney’s office and the chain restaurant during a press conference in the parking lot of the bar and grill. They strongly criticized the actions of some officers who they said injured and unnecessarily detained Jermelle English Jr., and traumatized his partner, Shayna Boyd, and baby.

Officers later learned English and Boyd were not involved in the hit-and-run.