An 18-year-old Kenosha man is accused of stabbing a man and causing severe injury to him during a weekend altercation.

Kameir T. Rodgers-James is charged with first-degree reckless injury by use of a dangerous weapon, a Class D felony, in Kenosha County Circuit Court for his alleged actions on Saturday.

Kenosha Police were called that night to a residence in the 4800 block of 38th Avenue for a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers found a man was in the road making statements including “I’m stabbed in my heart,” according to the criminal complaint. When the man put his hand to his chest blood appeared to spill over his hand. The man also seemed to have a gash or cut to the back of his right forearm near his elbow.

The man was turned over to emergency services and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect was identified as Rodgers-James and exited his residence when instructed by law enforcement.

One of Rodgers-James’s family members told officers that the teen got into a physical fight with another man outside the residence and that during the fight Rodgers-James’s stabbed the man with a knife, according to the complaint.

The family member said she called 911 and saw Rodgers-James put the knife behind her bedroom door.

Officers later recovered a six-to-eight-inch folding knife behind the door, according to the complaint.

The injured man reportedly suffered wounds to his upper left chest, the lower left torso, the back of his right elbow and a finger on his right hand.

Rodgers-James, who made his initial appearance at Intake Court on Monday, remains in custody on a $10,000 cash bond.