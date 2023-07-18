A Kenosha Unified School District custodian is facing criminal charges after allegedly stalking a woman and then fleeing from Racine County Sheriff's deputies.

Octavis T. Leverson, 47, was charged in Racine County Circuit Court with one count of felony stalking, one count of felony operating a vehicle to flee or elude an officer, one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and four counts of felony bail jumping.

Leverson, of Racine, made his initial appearance before a Racine County court commissioner last week where a $5,000 cash bond was imposed. A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday.

On July 12 around 10:30 a.m. a Racine County sheriff's deputy was dispatched to a business in the 21000 block of Spring Street in the Village of Yorkville for a suspicious person complaint. A woman reported that her ex-boyfriend, who was identified as Leverson, was parked outside of her workplace and that he had been stalking her, according to the criminal complaint.

When questioned by deputies Leverson, who was sitting in his Chevy Malibu, reportedly said he was attempting to speak with the woman and had been there since 6 a.m. waiting for her.

When asked why he was waiting there Leverson reportedly said that he was attempting to get back with her.

A deputy asked Leverson to step out of his vehicle but he allegedly started driving away.

A pursuit lasted over eight miles, according to the complaint, with Leverson reaching speeds between 80 and 110 mph in a 55 mph zone. Several motorists had to brake and pull over to avoid a collision.

During the pursuit a deputy "spiked" Leverson's vehicle. The vehicle came to a stop at Crossway Road and Durand Avenue. However, as the vehicle was slowing down, Leverson allegedly opened the driver side door and exited the vehicle and began running westbound into a nearby woods.

The pursuit ended when Leverson fell in a swampy area. Leverson was escorted back to the street, according to the complaint.

A work identification card for the Kenosha Unified School District was discovered during a search.

The woman he had been allegedly stalking reportedly told deputies she deleted him off of all her accounts and blocked his phone number. Investigators allegedly found dozens of messages on the woman's phone sent from Leverson via email and payment apps.

At the time of the incident Leverson was free on bond for a 2022 case involving alleged strangulation and suffocation and fleeing from law enforcement.

According to a Kenosha Unified School Board agenda Leverson was a night custodian at Indian Trail Academy & High School.

