A 30-year-old Kenosha woman faces numerous criminal charges after being accused of operating a drug trafficking place in the city while out on bond.

Jessica Lambin was charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court with over a dozen crimes this week including felonies of maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and possession of narcotic drugs.

Lambin, who was charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance in the spring and later released on bond with the condition that she not commit any new crimes, is back in custody on a $15,000 cash bond.

A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 20, according to court records.

Last month, a Kenosha police detective learned that a subject named "Jess" had a large quantity of drugs in the upper unit located in the 4500 block of 20th Ave., according to the criminal complaint.

The detective reportedly observed that location on several occasions and noticed that a pickup registered to the Lambin was often parked on the street in front of the residence or in the driveway.

On Sept. 7, another officer saw Lambin exit the residence and get into the pickup truck before driving away. The officer stopped the vehicle because its registration was expired and made contact with the Lambin, who was reportedly clutching a small purse, according to the complaint.

Lambin, according to the complaint, "appeared very nervous" and claimed that she was driving home but when the officer asked her where she lived, Lambin said that she was actually in the area to visit a friend.

A K-9 unit then arrived on scene who alerted to the presence of drugs in the pickup.

Inside the pickup officers reportedly found nine pills which later tested positive for fentanyl in a backpack that was located on top of the center console. They also located 98 dark blue individual squares in a waffle-type pattern forming a rectangle which also tested positive for fentanyl, according to the complaint.

Officer then obtained a search warrant for the upper apartment unit and located large quantities of various drugs, three firearms including an AR-15 rifle and a large amount of U.S. currency.

In a bedroom officers reportedly located a large amount of THC wax, psychedelic mushrooms, a ledger, fake Percocet pills that contained suspected fentanyl and several bags containing marijuana.

Officers reportedly found a large amount of additional drugs and drug paraphernalia in other rooms.

Over 17,500 grams of THC, 618 psilocybin mushrooms, 56 taps of paper acid, 742 pyramid-shaped 'hits' that tested positive for fentanyl, 187 pills that tested positive for fentanyl, nearly over 700 anticonvulsant pills, three Oxycontin pills, nearly 30 grams of heroin, nine grams of suspected methamphetamine, over a gram of a powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine and about $15,000 in cash were found inside the unit, according to the complaint.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the U.S. Fentanyl and other synthetic opioids are the most common drugs involved in overdose deaths, according to the CDC. Even in small doses, it can be deadly. Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner recently said he plans to instruct high schoolers as a part of his department’s D.A.R.E. program about the dangers of fentanyl.

