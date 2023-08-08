A 57-year-old Kenosha woman is accused of physically assaulting an elderly woman while calling her racial slurs outside of her home.

Joan A. Lachman was charged Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with felony physical abuse of an elderly person with a hate crime modifier and misdemeanor disorderly conduct with a hate crime modifier.

Lachman made her initial appearance at Intake Court Tuesday afternoon where a court commissioner imposed a $1,500 cash bond. Her preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 16.

Around 2:30 p.m. Monday a Kenosha police officer was dispatched to a battery complaint in the 6000 block of 34th Avenue.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a senior woman who said that around 2 p.m. when she was leaving her house for a physical therapy appointment she observed her neighbor waiting for her outside, according to the criminal complaint. Her neighbor was identified as Lachman.

Lachman, according to the complaint, called the woman numerous derogatory and racist names.

The woman reportedly said that while Lachman was standing near the sidewalk by their property line fence, Lachman threw an unknown object at her.

In response, the woman tried to swipe the Lachman's hand away from her, but Lachman then pulled the woman's ponytail and pulled her into her yard where Lachman stood over her and hit her multiple times with an unknown object, according to the complaint.

While Lachman was hitting the woman she reportedly was telling her to "get off of her property."

The officer reportedly noticed the woman had swelling and bruising around her left eye as well as torn pants near her knees. The woman, according to the complaint, said Lachman's alleged actions caused her both pain and injury to her hands, eye, and knees.

The woman also said she feared for her life and that Lachman tried to stomp on her head while she was on the ground.

A neighbor who lives across the street from the woman and witnessed the incident explained to the officer that Lachman was the instigator of the incident and that she had called the woman several racial slurs, according to the complaint.

The woman also reportedly said that while Lachman was yelling at the woman to get off of her property she was holding onto the woman while she stood over her.

During an interview with police Lachman reportedly admitted to being a verbal problem toward the woman. Lachman, according to the complaint, admitted to fighting with the woman because the woman "was on her property.”