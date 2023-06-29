A 25-year-old Kenosha woman facing numerous drug-related charges is being held on a $5,000 cash bond.

Katelynn C. Clark was charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court with felonies of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver amphetamine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver heroin, among other criminal charges.

Clark made her initial appearance in Intake Court Wednesday afternoon before Court Commissioner William Michel. A preliminary hearing is set for July 7.

According to the criminal complaint, shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday a Kenosha Police detective received information from a confidential informant that Clark was walking east on 60th Street near Sheridan Road. The informant reportedly said Clark had about 10 grams of cocaine and illegal prescription medications in her fanny pack, and that she had just overdosed at a gas station.

Officers reportedly located Clark walking near 58th Street and Sixth Avenue. Clark reportedly refused to cooperate with officers after being detained and was transported to an area hospital for medical clearance as she appeared to be under the influence of narcotic drugs, according to the complaint.

Inside her fanny pack numerous drugs were reportedly located including 10 pills that tested positive for fentanyl, baggies of cocaine, baggies of methamphetamine and a baggie of heroin, among other drugs.

The amount and packaging of the drugs is consistent with the sale of drugs rather than simple personal use, according to the complaint.